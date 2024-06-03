NCW seeks EC approval for West Bengal visit amid reports of post-poll violence

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has sought permission from the Election Commission to allow an investigative visit to West Bengal by its team following reports of post-election violence.

The request by the chairperson of the NCW was made in a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in view of the Model Code of Conduct.

The letter highlights concerns about the "high-handedness and police atrocities against women" in the aftermath of recent elections in Sandeshkhali and other regions of West Bengal.

Ms. Sharma emphasised the urgency of addressing these reports, noting the NCW's mandate to monitor and investigate issues related to the deprivation of women's rights and the non-implementation of protective laws.

In her communication, Ms. Sharma requested an exemption from the Election Commission's Code of Conduct to facilitate the NCW team's visit.

The NCW team, led by Ms. Sharma, intends to conduct an on-the-ground investigation and take necessary actions to ensure the protection and rights of women in the affected areas, Ms. Sharma said.

Allegations of intimidation and attacks were raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday in different parts of south Bengal, including in Sandeshkhali, against supporters of the Trinamool Congress, following the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election.

