NCW seeks EC approval for West Bengal visit amid reports of post-poll violence

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma requested an exemption from the Election Commission’s Code of Conduct to facilitate the NCW team’s visit

Published - June 03, 2024 08:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Security personnel and locals during a clash at Sandeshkhali amid the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in North 24 Parganas district on June 1, 2024. Widespread violence between supporters of the TMC and the BJP over alleged electoral malpractices in strife-torn Sandeshkhali marred the final phase of LS polls in West Bengal, resulting in injuries to a number of people.

Security personnel and locals during a clash at Sandeshkhali amid the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in North 24 Parganas district on June 1, 2024. Widespread violence between supporters of the TMC and the BJP over alleged electoral malpractices in strife-torn Sandeshkhali marred the final phase of LS polls in West Bengal, resulting in injuries to a number of people. | Photo Credit: PTI

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has sought permission from the Election Commission to allow an investigative visit to West Bengal by its team following reports of post-election violence.

The request by the chairperson of the NCW was made in a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in view of the Model Code of Conduct.

The letter highlights concerns about the "high-handedness and police atrocities against women" in the aftermath of recent elections in Sandeshkhali and other regions of West Bengal.

Election Commission orders repolling in two West Bengal booths

Ms. Sharma emphasised the urgency of addressing these reports, noting the NCW's mandate to monitor and investigate issues related to the deprivation of women's rights and the non-implementation of protective laws.

In her communication, Ms. Sharma requested an exemption from the Election Commission's Code of Conduct to facilitate the NCW team's visit.

The NCW team, led by Ms. Sharma, intends to conduct an on-the-ground investigation and take necessary actions to ensure the protection and rights of women in the affected areas, Ms. Sharma said.

Allegations of intimidation and attacks were raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday in different parts of south Bengal, including in Sandeshkhali, against supporters of the Trinamool Congress, following the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election.

West Bengal / General Elections 2024

