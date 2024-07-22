‘National security concern’: Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose concerned about discovery of tunnel under house of fake gold dealer

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has expressed concern over the discovery of a tunnel underneath the house of an alleged fake gold idol dealer in South 24 Parganas district, asserting that it poses a “national security concern”.

The tunnel, unearthed by the police in Kultali on July 15, connects to a nearby canal that flows into the Matla river. “The existence of the well-planned and structured tunnel reportedly leading to a nearby canal flowing into the Matla River in the Sunderbans beyond which lies the Indo-Bangladesh international border gives rise to serious national security concern,” the Raj Bhavan said in a post on X on July 21.

The owner of the house and fake gold dealer, Saddam Sardar, was suspected to have used the tunnel to escape during a police raid. He was later arrested.

The Governor alleged that the local police were “reportedly aware” of the “thriving fake gold mafia”, and “now the situation has come to such a pass that it puts the State in a very bad light since it is compromising our national security.” Mr. Bose also called for a report on the action taken by the State government to check organised crimes along the international borders.

The Governor urged the West Bengal government to make the role of police objective and proactive.

