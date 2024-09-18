ADVERTISEMENT

‘My daughter would have been alive...’: R.G. Kar Medical College victim’s father accuses Mamata Banerjee of inaction

Updated - September 18, 2024 01:39 pm IST - Kolkata (West Bengal)

Father blames CM Mamata for daughter’s death, demands justice for murdered doctor

Former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh being taken after a Sealdah Court extended the CBI custody of Ghosh and the officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal (unseen) for 3 days, in connection with R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case, in Kolkata on September 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The father of the deceased trainee doctor from Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) said that her daughter would have been alive if West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had taken action against former college principal Sandip Ghosh in 2021.

Kolkata rape-murder case highlights: Bengal govt removes Director of Health Services, Director of Medical Education

“CBI is doing its job, we cannot say anything about this [investigation]... Whoever is connected to this murder in some way or those who are involved in tampering with evidence, all are under investigation... They are sitting in protest [protesting junior doctors] with pain, they are like my children, we feel pain seeing them... The day the accused will be punished, that day will be our victory... In the year 2021 also, many allegations were levelled against former principal Sandip Ghosh; if the Chief Minister had taken action against Sandip Ghosh then, today my daughter would have been alive,” the victim’s father told reporters.

Watch: Kolkata rape-murder case: Supreme Court says it is ‘disturbed’ by CBI findings, rejects plea to halt live-streaming

Earleir on Tuesday (September 17), IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma was appointed as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Kolkata following the removal of Vineet Kumar Goyal from the position. The decision comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee agreed to the demands made by junior doctors protesting the recent rape and murder case at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A way out: On the government and doctor-led protests in West Bengal

Following her meeting with the protesting junior doctors, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that most of their demands had been met, including the removal of Kolkata CP Vineet Kumar Goyal and certain officials from the Health Department.

Also read | Probe intends to reveal ‘absolute truth’ in R.G. Kar case: CJI

Amid the ongoing protest against the rape and murder of the second-year postgraduate trainee doctor inside a seminar room of Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College on August 9, the front noted down five-point demands, which include the call for justice for the victim “Abhaya” and to expedite the investigation process in the case. They also demanded the removal of the Director of Medical Education (DME), the Director of Health Services (DHS), and the Health Secretary from the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the West Bengal Government.

The front called for “action against incompetent and complacent police authorities” and demanded the removal of Kolkata Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal as well as the Deputy Commissioner of Police of North and Central for administrative failure and alleged evidence tampering.

