ADVERTISEMENT

MV Bengal Ganga cruise gets new lease of life; set to sail to Varanasi from Kolkata

Published - September 27, 2024 07:55 pm IST - Kolkata

Antara Cruises relaunches eco-friendly MV Bengal Ganga for sustainable Ganga river cruise from Kolkata to Varanasi

Shrabana Chatterjee

MV Bengal Ganga Cruise covers 27 rivers and is the longest cruise journey in the world. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

Cruise on the river Ganga set to start journey from Kolkata to Varanasi and celebrate local cuisine, handicrafts, and artwork along the route. It has been newly renovated to make the journey sustainable and eco-friendly and is set to start its voyage on October 21, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst rising concerns about environmental issues over cruise travel, Antara Cruises relaunches MV Bengal Ganga, keeping all environmental factors in mind. They have initiatives to ensure a reduced carbon footprint and use as much shore electricity as possible so that diesel usage and carbon emissions in water remain minimal.

Watch | Inside MV Ganga Vilas, the world’s longest river cruise

MV Bengal Ganga is a 2004-built Burmese cruise that has been sailing in the Gangetic waters since 2009. The journey between Kolkata and Varanasi will be a unique 19-day trip with stops at key destinations such as Kalna, Matiari, Murshidabad, Bateshwarsthan, Sultanganj, Munger, Simaria, Patna, Buxar, and Ghazipur. Passengers will have the opportunity to explore iconic sites, including Kolkata’s flower market, the terracotta temples of Kalna, and the Katra Mosque of Murshidabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Annapurna Garimella, Director, Antara Cruises — Historic River Journeys Private Limited, shared her vision for the MV Bengal Ganga, stating, “We envisioned the MV Bengal Ganga as a vessel that harmonises the traditional essence of river boats with the modernity of river cruising. Our goal is to elevate the Ganga cruise journey, providing an experience that is both elegant and comfortable, while remaining true to the ship’s heritage.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking on their eco-friendly approach to cruising, Dr. Garimella said, “The river is our livelihood, we want to take care of it to the best of our abilities.”

Longest cruise

Antara Cruises also has the unique experience of a 52-day-long cruise experience between Varanasi and Dibrugarh via five Indian states, and Bangladesh. This covers 27 rivers and is the longest cruise journey in the world.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US