Monsoon woes continue in West Bengal after heavy showers

Severe rains have caused havoc in many parts of West Bengal with reports of severe water logging, electricity disruption, and deaths by electrocution coming in from the State.

In Purba Burdwan standing crop fields were submerged due to heavy rains, with vegetable cultivation also getting damaged. Numerous mud houses were crushed due to the constant downpour on Thursday and Friday and the residents have been stranded.

Andal Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport saw severe waterlogging at the runway which led to flight disruption. The authorities had to cancel three flights and left many passengers waiting.

Many parts of Bankura were also submerged due to heavy showers and endless rains in the past two days in South Bengal. Many parts of Bankura, Mejia, Bishnupur, and Khatra were completely cut off from all communications due to the severe waterlogging in these areas.

Several homes in Paschim Burdwan were submerged after the local Singaran river overflowed due to the incessant rains in the area. Multiple villages were waterlogged after the river overflowed.

Trees were uprooted in the Durgapur township area in Bengal. Electricity connection was also disrupted in multiple parts of Asansol area due to waterlogging.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Purba Burdwan has received 155.2mm rain on August 2, Bankura received 86.3mm, Paschim Burdwan received 163.4mm.

Although Kolkata, which falls under South 24 Parganas, received only 87mm rain on August 2, the capital city faced waterlogging issues in multiple locations. Transport was disrupted in many places which led to severe harassment of daily commuters.

IMD officials said, “Under influence of yesterday’s cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh, a low-pressure area has formed over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand in today early morning, and it now persists over same area with associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move west-north-westwards and intensify into a depression over Jharkhand and neighbourhood during next 24 hours.”

An orange warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for multiple parts of South Bengal for the next few days. Orange alert has been issued for North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, East and West Burdwan, Bankura, and Birbhum districts.

Deaths in the downpour

A 22-year-old woman died after being electrocuted near her residence in a waterlogged street in Howrah’s Salkia area. The police identified the deceased as Paurabi Das, she met with the tragic accident on Thursday night. The young woman was later taken to a local private hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Another woman died in north Bengal’s Coochbehar after thunderstorms hit the area on Thursday night. A tree fell branch fell on the woman while she was grazing cattle and led to her death. The deceased was identified as Kuti Haldar, a 55-year-old resident of Choto Salbari area.

Ravi Barman, another resident in the same area, was injured after he was struck by lightning.

