Modi hits out at TMC over corruption and dynasty politics

March 09, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Siliguri

The PM said the TMC has been looting the people of West Bengal.

PTI

TMC remains indifferent to your struggles, PM Modi said in Siliguri on Saturday. Credit: X/BJP4India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday upped the ante against the TMC on the issue of corruption and dynasty politics and said the opposition alliance INDIA parties such as the Trinamool Congress and the Congress are bothered only about the development of their families.

Giving a clarion call to defeat the Mamata Banerjee-led party in West Bengal, the prime minister while addressing a mega rally in Siliguri said, "The road to oust the corrupt TMC government from West Bengal will open from the Lok Sabha polls." "I have seen mothers of our country struggling for basic amenities. That is why I stress on sanitisation, free electricity, bank accounts and tap water to make the lives of our mothers and sisters easier. But here, first the Left Front and then the TMC government have ignored the basic needs of the people of the state," he said.

Mr. Modi said the TMC has been looting the people of the state and had indulged in creating fake job cards for looting central funds sent by the Centre under MGNREGA.

ALSO READ
Why does PM Modi need to visit West Bengal frequently, state Cong chief asks

Hitting out at dynasty politics of opposition parties, Mr. Modi said the "TMC is only bothered about its nephew whereas the Congress is bothered only about the royal family," in an apparent reference to TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and the Gandhi family in Congress.

