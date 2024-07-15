GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maoist convicted in 2010 massacre gets PhD admission in West Bengal’s Burdwan University

The head of the history department, where Arnab Dam will pursue his research, said the convict is a “very bright academic scholar” and “should be given a fair chance”

Published - July 15, 2024 08:16 pm IST - Kolkata

Shrabana Chatterjee
Jailed Maoist leader Arnab Dam waits for his turn to attend councelling process to enroll for Ph. D course in the University of Burdwan, in Bardhaman, on July 15, 2024.

Jailed Maoist leader Arnab Dam waits for his turn to attend councelling process to enroll for Ph. D course in the University of Burdwan, in Bardhaman, on July 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Arnab Dam, a convicted Maoist, is set to take admission at the University of Burdwan in West Bengal as a PhD scholar in the Department of History.

Dam cleared his counselling round on Monday after securing the first rank among 220 candidates in the entrance test. The university has said that “education is the right of every citizen” and that Dam deserves the seat because he is “academically a brilliant scholar”.

“A person of his background who wants to go mainstream should be given a fair chance. He is a very bright academic scholar and we have never discriminated against him. In the future also, it will remain the same,” department head Syed Tanveer Nasreen told The Hindu. She said anybody who has “deviated from the society and wants to get back should be given an opportunity”.

Dam, a 46-year-old convicted felon, is serving life sentence for his involvement in the 2010 attack on an Eastern Frontier Rifles camp at Silda in Jhargram district. Twenty-four soldiers were killed in the ambush. An IIT Kharagpur alumnus, Dam has completed his under-graduation and post-graduation from a correctional home. Previously lodged in the Hooghly jail near Kolkata, Dam was shifted to the Burdwan correctional facility on Sunday so that he could attend the PhD counselling session.

On July 11, Dam sat on a two-day hunger strike protesting the delay in his admission. The university’s interim vice-chancellor Goutam Chandra, said, “There was a delay because we did not know about the security issues of this process. But we did not have any objection from our side as far as his admission is concerned. His counselling has been done. Once he pays the fees online, he will officially be a PhD student at our university.”

“A student wants to study and learn, universities are meant for that. There will be no objection from our side. We have gotten assurance from the police about the security measures in place with Arnab coming to physical classes for the first six months,” said Mr. Chandra.

Dam is set to attend classes from July 18. He will be escorted to the campus by the local police and will attend classes for two to three times a week for the next six months to start his PhD course work.

Welcoming Dam’s admission, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh wrote on X, “We are against the politics of killing. We are not asking Arnab Dam to be released. But if he wants to pursue higher education and get a PhD from the jail, that should be the silver lining in our society.”

Related Topics

West Bengal / universities and colleges / university

