Man assaulted by Trinamool MLA moves Calcutta High Court alleging police inaction

Four days after actor-turned-Trinamool Congress-MLA Soham Chakraborty was caught on camera assaulting a restaurant owner in Kolkata’s New Town area, the victim, Anisul Alam, on Wednesday approached the Calcutta High Court accusing the police of not taking action against the MLA.

Mr. Alam has accused Mr. Chakraborty and his film crew of punching him and assaulting the restaurant staff after an altercation over parking the actor’s vehicle outside the restaurant.

The restaurateur’s lawyer on Wednesday alleged that Mr. Alam and his family were being threatened since the day of the incident and requested security and an investigation into the matter.

Mr. Chakraborty, the MLA from Purba Medinipur’s Chandipur constituency, had earlier said he attacked the restaurant owner after the latter ‘abused’ Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee. “I was attacked first. I could not keep my head straight after Abhishek Banerjee’s name came up,” he said. The MLA had later filed a complaint with the Techno City police station.

A day after the incident, Mr. Chakraborty had said that he was “apologetic”, adding that he “should not have behaved like that” as a public representative.

On Mr. Chakraborty’s conduct, senior Trinamool leader Madan Mitra said: “We never did such things. Power makes people lose their minds… What (Soham) did was unjust.”

Actor and Trinamool MP from Ghatal, Dev, echoed similar sentiments. “(Soham) did not do the right thing. He should apologise,” he told the media.

Actor and recently elected Trinamool Lok Sabha member Rachna Banerjee also condemned Mr. Chakraborty, adding that she doesn’t know enough about the incident because she did not witness it.

