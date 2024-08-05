GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mamata urges people of Bengal to avoid provocation amidst crisis in Bangladesh

The Chief Minister cautioned leaders of political parties against posting anything that will incite communal passions

Updated - August 05, 2024 10:08 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 10:03 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to the people of the State to maintain peace and avoid any provocation as the situation in neighbouring Bangladesh remains volatile.

As the situation in neighbouring Bangladesh remains volatile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the people of the State to maintain peace and avoid any provocation.

“I would appeal to all citizens of all communities in West Bengal to maintain peace and avoid all forms of provocation and refrain from taking law into your hands,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons in the State Assembly. Ms. Banerjee said she will act as per instructions from the Government of India.

‘Stay safe, Hasina Aunty’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter as Bangladeshi leader faces exile for second time

The Trinamool Congress chairperson said impact of events in a neighbouring country is sure to be felt in the State. She particularly cautioned leaders of political parties not to post anything that will incite communal passions. The Chief Minister also said that since Bangladesh is a separate country, the Ministry of External Affairs will comment on it.

Ms. Banerjee’s comments came after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country. The neighbouring country has witnessed protests for the past several weeks and the violence has claimed hundreds of lives.

Track Bangladesh crisis LIVE updates here

“Given the current situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, we have noticed a few posts and videos on social media that may create discord and unrest. Please do not pay attention to rumours, do not share provocative videos, and do not step into a fake news trap. The State administration is alert and vigilant. Keep calm and maintain peace,” West Bengal Police said in a post on X.

West Bengal shares a 4,096-km border with Bangladesh of which 2,216 km of border lies in West Bengal. Border Security Force personnel guarding the Indian borders have been put on high alert. Patrolling by the border-guarding forces was witnessed along the Land Custom Station and integrated checkpoint at Petrapole border. The border is considered porous since a considerable part of the border is riverine. The Director-General of the BSF, Daljit Singh Chaudhury along with senior BSF officers including Ravi Gandhi, Additional D-G, East, and Maninder Pratap Singh, IG, South Bengal Frontier, made a visit to the Indo-Bangladesh border in the Sundarban areas.

The services of Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express which has not been operational since July 19, will remain cancelled on Tuesday. A Dhaka-bound IndiGo flight from Chennai was diverted to Kolkata following the unrest in Bangladesh. The flight left for Chennai later in the day.

