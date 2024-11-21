ADVERTISEMENT

Mamata slams West Bengal police over corruption, inaction on smuggling

Published - November 21, 2024 08:15 pm IST - Kolkata: 

Trinamool MP Sougato Roy and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim had publicly voiced their concerns over inaction on arms smuggling

Shrabana Chatterjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (November 21, 2024) came down heavily on a section of the State police after Trinamool Congress leaders raised concerns about police inaction in the past week. File | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (November 21, 2024) came down heavily on a section of the State police after Trinamool Congress leaders raised concerns about police inaction in the past week. She claimed that certain sections of officers, workers, and police personnel were taking bribes and were indulging in potato, sand, coal and cement smuggling and tarnishing the good name of the State. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Banerjee added, “Lower-level officers, workers, and some police officers take bribes in smuggling sand, coal, and cement theft.” She wondered why she and other political leaders have to shoulder the blame for corruption among certain sections of police and office workers. 

CM Mamata Banerjee pushes for more checks along West Bengal border

The Chief Minister slammed the police’s role in failing to control potato smuggling amidst rising market prices. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The grilling of police officers in a public meeting came forth after senior Trinamool Congress leaders like MP Sougato Roy and Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Firhad Hakim raised concerns over police inaction. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At a public meeting, Mr. Roy said, “Our Mayor has made some observations and I also wonder how 9 mm pistols can be smuggled into the city clandestinely despite supposedly strict police surveillance.” 

Reshuffle in police brass 

Amid these concerns, the police force saw a major reshuffle in the top brass. Pranav Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Barrackpore district, was made Additional Commissioner of Police, Kolkata. Murli Dhar, the previous Additional Commissioner of Police, was shifted to Mr. Kumar’s position. Mr. Dhar had served in the Kolkata Police for over a decade.

Four other top officers were shifted to new positions, including Swati Bhangalia, Biswajit Mahato, Subimal Paul, and Surinder Singh. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US