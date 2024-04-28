Mamata slams CBI over arms recovery in Sandeshkhali

April 28, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - Kolkata

A day after the Central Bureau of India (CBI) recovered a huge cache of arms from Sandeshkhali, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed scepticism regarding the raid, saying that the recovered items “might have been brought by officials of the central agency”.

The seizure of foreign made arms from Sandeshkhali, which has been on the boil over allegations of land grab and sexual assault, has emerged as a political issue in the State amidst the Lok Sabha election.

“If a firecracker goes off in Bengal, the NIA, CBI, NSG are coming to investigate. It seems that a war is going on. The state police were not informed. It is not known what was found. There was no evidence. The seized items might have been brought by them (CBI) in a car,” the Trinamool Congress chairperson said addressing an election rally.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in West Bengal has described the recovery of arms from Sandeshkhali in connection with the January attack on an Enforcement Directorate team by a mob allegedly instigated by now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan as an “act of terror”.

BJP State spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said Trinamool’s appeasement politics has led to “anti-national elements” having a free-run in the State.

Meanwhile, in another development the Trinamool leadership wrote to the Election Commission of India on the raid at Sandeshkhali calling it an “unscrupulous raid” on an “empty location” at Sandeshkhali during the second phase of polling in the state

The letter dated February 26, the party made a similar allegation as was made by the Chief Minister on Saturday .“It further iterated that in the absence of any representative of the state government, the purported recovery of arms and ammunition is possibly a ploy by the BJP in conspiracy with the CBI and the NSG to plant weapons in the site,” the letter by Trinamool said.

Bomb explosion at BJP leader’s house

Meanwhile, speaking at a public meeting in Asansol the Chief Minister also pointed out that a BJP leader had stored bombs in his house. The Trinamool Congress on Saturday alleged that several people were injured after a bomb went off at the house of a relative of a BJP leader in Basirhat Assembly constituency.

“They think that they can win the elections by cancelling (school) jobs and with bombs. We want ‘roti, kapda, makaan’ and jobs for the people, not their lofty speeches.” the Trinamool chairperson said.

A press statement by the Trinamool said while the “BJP in Delhi demonstrated how they can use NSG to put up drama for political purposes” the party asked that the “question is whether the CBI or NIA will visit the house of this BJP leader

“In the same district today, a bomb blast took place at the house of well-known BJP leader Nimai Das’ brother located in BJP-ruled Hasnabad gram panchayat under Hingalganj Assembly in Basirhat. We are getting news of people being critically injured. The blast was so powerful that a portion of the house was destroyed,” the Trinamool press statement said.

