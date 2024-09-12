ADVERTISEMENT

Mamata says ready to resign for sake of Bengal people

Updated - September 12, 2024 08:16 pm IST - Kolkata

“I apologise to the people of Bengal who expected an end to the R.G. Kar impasse today”

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference regarding the recent alleged rape and murder of a medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (September 12, 2024) offered to resign "for the sake of people" and said she also wants justice for the murdered RG Kar hospital doctor.

"I apologise to the people of Bengal who expected an end to the R.G. Kar impasse today. They (junior doctors) came to Nabanna but did not sit for the meeting. I request them to go back to work," Ms. Banerjee told a press conference.

"I am ready to resign for the sake of the people as, despite my best intentions and efforts in the last three days, the medics declined to hold talks," the Chief Minister said.

