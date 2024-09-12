GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mamata says ready to resign for sake of Bengal people

“I apologise to the people of Bengal who expected an end to the R.G. Kar impasse today”

Updated - September 12, 2024 08:16 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference regarding the recent alleged rape and murder of a medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference regarding the recent alleged rape and murder of a medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (September 12, 2024) offered to resign "for the sake of people" and said she also wants justice for the murdered RG Kar hospital doctor.

"I apologise to the people of Bengal who expected an end to the R.G. Kar impasse today. They (junior doctors) came to Nabanna but did not sit for the meeting. I request them to go back to work," Ms. Banerjee told a press conference.

Also read | Kolkata doctors’ protest LIVE updates

"I am ready to resign for the sake of the people as, despite my best intentions and efforts in the last three days, the medics declined to hold talks," the Chief Minister said.

Published - September 12, 2024 08:02 pm IST

Related Topics

West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.