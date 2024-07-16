GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mamata reinstates Rajeev Kumar as West Bengal DGP

Rajeev Kumar will continue in his current role as the Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Information Technology and Electronics as well

Published - July 16, 2024 05:13 am IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
IPS officer Rajeev Kumar

IPS officer Rajeev Kumar | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

The West Bengal government on July 15 reinstated senior IPS officer Rajeev Kumar as the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal. Mr. Kumar will replace Sanjoy Mukherjee, who was appointed the State’s DGP at the directions of the Election Commission of India during the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Kumar will continue to hold his current post of Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Information Technology and Electronics. Mr. Mukherjee has been appointed as the new Director General of the State’s Fire and Emergency Services.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections on March 18, Vivek Sahay was appointed the DGP of State Police, replacing Mr. Kumar. However, within a day, Mr. Mukherjee was appointed the DGP.

Considered close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Mr. Kumar has held several key posts, including Commissioner of Kolkata Police. In February 2019, Ms. Banerjee sat in dharna in Kolkata after a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the residence of Mr. Kumar, when he had been the Commissioner. The Central agency conducted searches in connection with the Saradha Chit fund scam in West Bengal.

