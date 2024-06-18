Mamata meets BJP MP 'Ananta Maharaj' in Cooch Behar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met BJP Rajya Sabha MP 'Ananta Maharaj' alias Nagen Roy, a leader of the Rajbongshi community, at his Cooch Behar residence on June 18 afternoon. Mr. Roy welcomed Ms. Banerjee at the Chakchaka Palace with a traditional scarf and 'guwa paan' or betel leaf.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting, which was seen as politically significant, lasted for around 35 minutes.

Before visiting Mr. Roy's residence, Ms. Banerjee offered prayers at the Madan Mohan temple in the district headquarters town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Banerjee arrived in Cooch Behar on June 18 after visiting the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri where she met victims of the Kanchanjunga Express tragedy.

Political realignment?

The TMC wrested the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat from the BJP, defeating incumbent MP Nisith Pramanik by nearly 40,000 votes. The election results gave rise to speculations on whether fresh political equations were in the making given Mr. Roy's influence over a significant section of Rajbanshi community members of the region.

While the state BJP has not yet responded to the development, Mr. Roy himself was cryptic about the meeting. "Let's see what happens in future," he told reporters after the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.