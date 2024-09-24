Mamata distributes flood relief, warns of more rain

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (September 23, 2024) chaired an administrative review meeting in the State’s Purba Bardhaman to assess the flood situation in the region and urged the administration to remain alert in the wake of cyclonic storm formation in the Bay of Bengal.

The Chief Minister who distributed relief materials to the people said all officers and staff have been asked to work proactively to control the flood situation.

“There are cyclonic storm formations in the Bay of Bengal in the next two to three days. If it rains more, and DVC (Damodar Valley Corporation) releases more water, flooding will occur. In such areas I have asked Block Development Officers and other officials to convince people to move from their homes if it is too risky,” Ms. Banerjee said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata issued a press statement saying that a cyclonic circulation lies over Central Bay of Bengal extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. “Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over westcentral Bay of Bengal & neighborhood during the next 24 hours,” the statement added.

The Chief Minister assured farmers that her government will provide compensation for loss of crops.

The administrative review meeting of the Chief Minister comes at a time when Ms. Banerjee had blamed the release of water from the Damodar Valley Corporation for inundation of several districts of south Bengal. The Chief Minister had written two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi threatening to sever all ties with the DVC. She also visited flood affected areas in Howrah and Hooghly. Two officials of the State government have also resigned from the committees of the DVC.

The DVC has claimed that the release of water has been in consultation with the State. The BJP leadership in the State had described the Chief Minister visiting the flood-affected areas as a photo opportunity and alleged that the State government has done nothing in embankment repair.

The Chief Minister also said that because of the State’s location the region has been prone to floods. “We are a land of rivers, ponds, and seas. We are situated like a boat. A lot of water accumulates even if it rains a little. Whenever it rains in Jharkhand, we remain worried. They release the water to save themselves and it affects Bengal,” Ms. Banerjee said.

