GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mamata distributes flood relief, warns of more rain

The Chief Minister blames the release of water from the Damodar Valley Corporation for the inundation of several districts of south Bengal and threatens to sever ties with the DVC

Published - September 24, 2024 07:28 am IST - Kolkata:

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee distributes relief materials to the victims of the flood-affected region, at Barjora in Bankura on Monday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee distributes relief materials to the victims of the flood-affected region, at Barjora in Bankura on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (September 23, 2024) chaired an administrative review meeting in the State’s Purba Bardhaman to assess the flood situation in the region and urged the administration to remain alert in the wake of cyclonic storm formation in the Bay of Bengal.

The Chief Minister who distributed relief materials to the people said all officers and staff have been asked to work proactively to control the flood situation.

“There are cyclonic storm formations in the Bay of Bengal in the next two to three days. If it rains more, and DVC (Damodar Valley Corporation) releases more water, flooding will occur. In such areas I have asked Block Development Officers and other officials to convince people to move from their homes if it is too risky,” Ms. Banerjee said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata issued a press statement saying that a cyclonic circulation lies over Central Bay of Bengal extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. “Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over westcentral Bay of Bengal & neighborhood during the next 24 hours,” the statement added.

The Chief Minister assured farmers that her government will provide compensation for loss of crops.

The administrative review meeting of the Chief Minister comes at a time when Ms. Banerjee had blamed the release of water from the Damodar Valley Corporation for inundation of several districts of south Bengal. The Chief Minister had written two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi threatening to sever all ties with the DVC. She also visited flood affected areas in Howrah and Hooghly. Two officials of the State government have also resigned from the committees of the DVC.

The DVC has claimed that the release of water has been in consultation with the State. The BJP leadership in the State had described the Chief Minister visiting the flood-affected areas as a photo opportunity and alleged that the State government has done nothing in embankment repair.

The Chief Minister also said that because of the State’s location the region has been prone to floods. “We are a land of rivers, ponds, and seas. We are situated like a boat. A lot of water accumulates even if it rains a little. Whenever it rains in Jharkhand, we remain worried. They release the water to save themselves and it affects Bengal,” Ms. Banerjee said.

Published - September 24, 2024 07:28 am IST

Related Topics

West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.