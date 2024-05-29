ADVERTISEMENT

Mamata conducts aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas in South 24 Parganas

Updated - May 29, 2024 06:29 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 05:55 pm IST - Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee conducted the aerial survey while returning to Kolkata after addressing an election rally in Baruipur in the district

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of the areas affected by cyclone Remal in the South 24 Parganas district, officials said.

Ms. Banerjee conducted the aerial survey while returning to Kolkata after addressing an election rally in Baruipur in the district, they said.

"She saw the cyclone-hit areas from her helicopter," an officer said.

Expressing concern over the damage caused by the cyclone in the coastal district, Ms. Banerjee had on Tuesday promised to look into the compensation after the Model Code of Conduct is withdrawn following the completion of the Lok Sabha elections.

Seven people have died in the state due to the cyclone, which made landfall between the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh around Sunday midnight, officials said.

One death was reported from Kolkata, two women died in South 24 Parganas, one death happened in Panihati in North 24 Parganas, and in Purba Medinipur, a man and his son died in Memari and another man died in Haldia, they said.

