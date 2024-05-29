GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Mamata conducts aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas in South 24 Parganas

Mamata Banerjee conducted the aerial survey while returning to Kolkata after addressing an election rally in Baruipur in the district

Published - May 29, 2024 05:55 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of the areas affected by cyclone Remal in the South 24 Parganas district, officials said.

Ms. Banerjee conducted the aerial survey while returning to Kolkata after addressing an election rally in Baruipur in the district, they said.

"She saw the cyclone-hit areas from her helicopter," an officer said.

Expressing concern over the damage caused by the cyclone in the coastal district, Ms. Banerjee had on Tuesday promised to look into the compensation after the Model Code of Conduct is withdrawn following the completion of the Lok Sabha elections.

Seven people have died in the state due to the cyclone, which made landfall between the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh around Sunday midnight, officials said.

One death was reported from Kolkata, two women died in South 24 Parganas, one death happened in Panihati in North 24 Parganas, and in Purba Medinipur, a man and his son died in Memari and another man died in Haldia, they said.

Related stories

Related Topics

West Bengal / cyclones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.