Mamata blames Damodar Valley Corporation for south Bengal floods, says her government will cut off all ties with it

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (September 19, 2024) blamed the release of water from the reservoirs of the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for flooding in Purba Medinipur and Howrah, and said that her government would sever all association with the DVC.

“Water has been released from Jharkhand. Why does the Centre and the DVC not engage in dredging and de-siltation? We want to know why Bengal will drown in the water of the DVC,” Ms. Banerjee said, while visiting water-logged areas in Panskura in Purba Medinipur district.

Over the past few days, Ms. Banerjee has raised concerns over the inundation of large areas of Howrah, Hooghly and Purba Medinipur districts, and called the floods “man-made”. On Thursday, the Chief Minister was seen wading in ankle-deep water, giving instructions to police personnel.

“This situation is not because of rainfall. Yes, we have had rain for a few days. But we have required infrastructure to contain the situation. The floods are because of water released by the Central government organisation DVC from its dams. The first thing we will do is severe all ties with the DVC,” the Chief Minister said.

Ms. Banerjee also surveyed areas under the Udaynarayanpur block in Howrah district. The Trinamool Congress chairperson alleged that there was a larger conspiracy at play. “This cannot continue and we will start a major protest movement against this,” she added.

A few weeks ago, officials of West Bengal held a meeting with DVC officials, and suggested that water from the reservoirs of the river valley project should be released in a staggered manner. This is not the first time that the CM has blamed the DVC and the Union government for the flood situation in south Bengal. The DVC, headquartered in Kolkata, was set up in 1948 as the first multipurpose river valley project of independent India.

Reacting to Ms. Banerjee’s remarks, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said she was indulging in a “photo session”. “Light, Camera & Action. Amazing photo session. Mamata Banerjee will divert all the attention from the monumental failure of her Administration. For her flood is an annual event to gain political traction,” Mr. Adhikari said on social media, posting a video of the CM visiting flood-affected areas.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar also visited flood-affected areas and distributed relief among people.