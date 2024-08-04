Mamata Banerjee urges Hemant Soren to monitor the water release from Jharkhand dams causing floods in southern Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held talks with her Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren on Sunday to discuss the excessive water flow from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) dams in Jharkhand, which is causing a flood-like situation in many parts of southern Bengal.

“I discussed with him the case of sudden and huge release of water from Tenughat, which has already started flooding Bengal. I told him that Jharkhand waters have been flooding Bengal, and this is man-made! I requested him to please take care of this,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X after the talks.

When the Tenughat dam, which is managed by the Jharkhand government, releases water, pressure also increases on the DVC dams at Maithon and Panchet, as all the dams are on the same Damodar River.

Cascading pressure

“I have meanwhile been monitoring the situation and have spoken to all the DMs concerned in South Bengal as well as in North Bengal,” Ms. Banerjee said in her post. “I have asked the DMs to be particularly vigilant and take proper care of the calamity situation in the next 3/4 days. I told them to take all precautionary measures so that there is no untoward incident anywhere,” she added.

On August 3, the two DVC dams had already released around 75,000 cusecs of water. According to official DVC records, they released another 1,20,000 cusecs of water at 7:44 a.m. on August 4. This back-to-back heavy outflow has led to flooding in many areas in southern Bengal.

Once water is released from the Maithon and Panchet dams, the pressure is eventually felt in the Durgapur barrage as well. Many low-lying areas around the main township at Durgapur were submerged due to the heavy flow of water from the barrage.

Fields, homes submerged

Durgapur residents Shibani and Swagata Das were among those affected. “Tamla canal is connected to the Durgapur barrage. When water rushed in from the barrage all houses around the canal were waterlogged. Rivers around the town are all flowing above danger level. If water increases, the situation will get worse,” Ms. Das said.

In many parts of Hooghly district, where the Mundeshari River has overflowed its banks, agricultural land has been submerged, water has entered people’s homes, and bridges have been washed away. Many island villages in the Hooghly district have been completely cut off from the mainland due to the overflowing river. The temporary bridges connecting these places with the mainland have either been broken or washed away. Thousands of residents in these areas remain stranded.

The National Disaster Response Force reportedly recovered the bodies of three people who drowned due to the floods in Asansol on Friday.

‘Staggered release needed’

Sukanta Kumar Paul, the Trinamool Congress MLA from Amta (Howrah), visited the affected areas along with the local police and administration to assess the gravity of the situation. They have promised immediate action and relief.

West Bengal received little to no rain in most parts on August 4, which has come as a huge relief amidst the water release from the DVC dams. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, rainfall is likely to reduce further on August 5. If rainfall reduces, the water flow from the DVC dams will also go down, which can resolve the flood crisis in Bengal.

The CM’s chief adviser Alapan Bandopadhyay claimed that the West Bengal government had not been consulted before water was released from the dams. “We are trying to find out if the water can be released in a staggered manner,” he said on August 3. “We are asking people not to panic but to stay alert. If needed, the administration will shift people from low-lying areas and from the embankments,” he said, adding that Ms. Banerjee is in constant touch with the local administration and police and is monitoring the situation closely.

