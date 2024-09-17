Mamata Banerjee transfers officials; doctors yet to rejoin work

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday appointed a new Commissioner of Police of Kolkata and transferred senior Health Department officials. However, the protesting doctors, whom the Chief Minister met on Monday night, have not announced any decision to resume work.

The transfer of key officials was decided at a meeting between the resident doctors and Ms. Banerjee where she urged the doctors to rejoin duty. The doctors had said that they would take a final call at a general body meeting. During the day, their counsel informed the Supreme Court that no date could be given for resuming work.

The counsel of the West Bengal government informed the Supreme Court about steps taken by the State government to build confidence among the doctors so that they return to work. The resident doctors of several State-run hospitals in West Bengal have been on a strike since August 9, when the body of a woman doctor was found at R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital with visible signs of sexual assault.

“As regards to their demands relating to action against Kolkata Police, the CP Kolkata Police and DC North will be transferred. As regards the health manpower, the present DME and DHS will be transferred,” the minutes of the meeting signed by the West Bengal government and the junior doctors late on Monday evening said.

Senior IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma was appointed the new Commissioner of Kolkata Police, replacing Vineet Kumar Goyal. Mr. Goyal, who has been facing criticism over handling of the rape and murder of the doctor, was made the ADG and IGP of West Bengal Police’s Special Task Force.

Mr. Verma, who was West Bengal Police Additional Director General (Law and Order), has significant experience in handling conflict including Left wing extremism and political violence. Jawed Shamim has been appointed as the new Additional Director General (Law and Order) West Bengal police. Abhishek Gupta, IPS, Deputy Commissioner North Division, Kolkata, has been transferred and appointed Commandant of 2nd Battalion of Eastern Frontier Rifles. He was replaced by Dipak Sarkar.

The State removed Kaustav Nayak and Debasish Halder from the positions of Director of Medical Education (DME) and the Director of Health Services (DHS) respectively, a Health Department order said. Swapan Soren was appointed the new in-charge Director of Health Services and Suparna Dutta the officer on special duty of medical education, it added. Dr. Nayak was appointed the Director of the Institute of Health and Family Welfare while Dr. Halder was posted as the officer on special duty of public health at Swasthya Bhawan.

During the day, former principal of R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Kumar Ghosh and former officer in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal were produced before a city court. The CBI had arrested Dr. Ghosh and Mr. Mondal for their alleged involvement in tampering of evidence. The CBI counsel informed the court that both the accused were constantly in touch when the body of the victim was found on August 9. The counsels of the accused opposed the arrests saying they were not directly involved in rape and murder.

The court, after listening to both the parties, sent the two to three days of CBI custody. A large crowd of people had gathered outside the court in Sealdah and raised slogans against the accused.

With the Chief Minister agreeing to most of the demands of the protesting doctors, political observers said that it was a matter of time before the doctors resumed work. The parents of the victim, however, said that justice will be delivered on the day when those who were responsible for the death of their daughter and those involved in tampering with the evidence are punished.