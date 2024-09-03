GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mamata Banerjee government to table anti-rape bill in West Bengal Assembly today

The proposed legislation seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.

Updated - September 03, 2024 12:18 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 12:05 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
File picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. She has vowed to pass a bill enforcing stringent punishment for rapists in the State

File picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. She has vowed to pass a bill enforcing stringent punishment for rapists in the State | Photo Credit: ANI

The Mamata Banerjee government will table the anti-rape bill in the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

The proposed legislation seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi again; seeks stringent Central legislation in rape, murder cases

Additionally, it stipulates a life sentence without parole for those convicted of rape and gang-rape.

Titled the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,' the legislation aims to strengthen protections for women and children by revising and introducing new provisions related to rape and sexual offences.

Unilateral decision: LoP Suvendu

A two-day special session of the Assembly was summoned on Monday (September 2, 2024) in the wake of the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in August and the bill is scheduled to be tabled by State Law minister Moloy Ghatak.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has alleged that the special session was called without consulting them and it was a unilateral decision of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

