Mamata Banerjee slips and falls while taking a seat in helicopter

April 27, 2024 02:50 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 27 slipped and fell while taking a seat after boarding her helicopter in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman.

She reportedly suffered a minor injury and was helped by her security personnel. She continued with her onward travel to Asansol.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slipped and fell while taking a seat after boarding her helicopter in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman today. She reportedly suffered a minor injury and was helped by her security personnel. She continued with her onward travel to Asansol. pic.twitter.com/UCt3dBmpTQ — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2024

Earlier on March 14, the West Bengal Chief Minister was injured on her forehead after a fall at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata. The 69-year-old leader was taken to the State-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. There was widespread concern in the State after the incident. Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was seen at the health facility along with other Trinamool leaders.

On January 24, Ms. Banerjee suffered a minor injury on her forehead after her car had to stop to avoid a collision with another vehicle suddenly.