Mamata Banerjee reaches out to estranged brother on Bhai Phonta

Setting differences aside, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (November 3, 2024) offered traditional tilak to her brother Swapan Banerjee on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, also referred as Bhai Phonta in the State.

The two had a fallout during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after Mr. Swapan expressed his desire to contest from Howrah despite the the Trinamool Congress fielding Prasun Banerjee from the LS constituency.

The Chief Minister had in March this year said that she was disowning and snapping ties with Mr. Swapan, also known as Babun in the political circles of the State.

Sources in the party said that he was invited to her Kalighat residence on Sunday on the occasion of Bhai Phonta and spent a considerable time there. Senior party leaders, including Subrata Bakshi and Ministers Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Indranil Sen and MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Derek O Brien, were also present. Bhai Phonta is an important festival in the State and a key event for the Trinamool Congress, during which senior party leaders reach out to party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, who is popularly referred to Didi (elder sister).

There was also a gathering at the residence of party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on the day.

Bhai Phonta was observed across the State with women saying prayers for the wellbeing of their brothers. An event was organised by the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee at Sonagachi in Kolkata. In the Sundarbans, women honoured mangroves that protect people from cyclones.

In Bankura district, where the Taldangra Assembly segment goes to bypolls on November 13, the local Communist Party of India (Marxist) organised a Gonophonta (Mass Phonta) event. The organisers said that girls would offer phonta (tilak) to boys, and boys in turn would offer phonta to girls. The local CPI(M) leadership said that girls needed protection more than boys, and that the event was to highlight the incidents of attack on women in the State.

