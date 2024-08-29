GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mamata Banerjee debunks allegations of 'threat' to agitating doctors

Ms. Banerjee said that some people accused her of threatening the agitating junior doctors, which is "completely false"

Updated - August 29, 2024 01:58 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 01:26 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. | Photo Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (August 29, 2024) asserted that she did not threaten junior doctors at state-run hospitals, who have been continuing ceasework for 21 days now to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic.

Ms. Banerjee said that some people accused her of threatening the agitating junior doctors, which is "completely false".

How dare you threaten Assam?: Himanta Biswa Sarma to Mamata Banerjee

"Let me most emphatically clarify that I have not uttered a single word against the [medical etc.] students or their movements. I totally support their movement. Their movement is genuine. I never threatened them, as some people are accusing me of doing. This allegation is completely false," she said on X.

Addressing a rally organised by the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad, Ms. Banerjee had on Wednesday urged the agitating junior doctors of Bengal to urgently consider returning to duty and said she doesn't want to lodge FIRs against the striking doctors in consideration of their future careers.

Bengal bandh disrupts life as Trinamool takes on BJP

Agitating doctors interpreted the Chief Minister's remark as a "veiled threat" and rejected her appeal to join work.

Ms. Banerjee also said, "I have spoken against BJP. I have spoken against them because, with the support of the Government of India, they are threatening the democracy in our State and trying to create anarchy. With support from the Centre, they are trying to create lawlessness and I have raised my voice against them."

Related Topics

medical staff / West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.