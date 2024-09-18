Mamata Banerjee calls floods ‘man-made’, says water released to put Bengal in ‘trouble’

Terming the floods in southern Bengal “man-made”, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the release of water from the dams of the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) was “pre-meditated and done to put West Bengal in trouble just to save their own State (Jharkhand) from flooding.”

“This much water was never released before. DVC has released 3.5 lakh cusecs of water. I have spoken to DVC officials, and thrice to the Jharkhand Chief Minister. But to no avail,” Ms. Banerjee said.

“For how many years will the people of Bengal tolerate this,” she asked.

The Chief Minister, who assured relief to the flood-affected, said, “The Central government does not do dredging of dams. I am tired of telling them time and again.”

Moloy Ghatak, the State’s Law Minister, said every year, “unrestricted” water release from DVC floods villages in West Bengal right before the Durga Puja.

Chandrakona, Debra and Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur district, Amta in Howrah, Arambagh in Hooghly, and Labhpur and Ilambazar in Birbhum district, and many other areas, were inundated as DVC released 1,30,000 cusecs of water on Wednesday. This came after it released 90,000 cusecs of water on Monday night and 2.1 lakh cusecs on Tuesday morning.

Agricultural land, homes and roads have all been submerged. Incessant rain between September 13 and 16 has added to the monsoon woes.

In Bankura district, heavy waterflow breached the embankments of the Kangsabati river, flooding riverside villages. In Ghatal, locals have begun using boats for transport amidst the floods.

Across the flood-hit areas, bamboo bridges connecting villages have been washed away, cutting off the localities and affecting communication and relief. Many areas have waist-deep water.