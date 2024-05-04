ADVERTISEMENT

Mamata accuses BJP of scripting Sandeshkhali incident

May 04, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - Chakdah (WB)

On Saturday, TMC released a video on social media, claiming that the Sandeshkhali episode was a "conspiracy" by the BJP

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting in support of the party candidate for Bardhaman-East, Sharmila Sarkar for the Lok Sabha polls, in Bardhaman on May 03. | Photo Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 04 accused the BJP of scripting the Sandeshkhali incident and questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on the issue of a woman alleging sexual molestation by Governor C.V. Ananda Bose.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The entire Sandeshkhali incident was preplanned. The BJP had scripted it well. The truth has been exposed. I have been saying this for a long time," Ms. Banerjee said at an election rally in Chakdah in Nadia district.

"I have not seen the entire video. I will definitely see it," she added.

On Saturday, TMC released a video on social media, claiming that the Sandeshkhali episode was a "conspiracy" by the BJP to defame West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"PM Modi gave sandesh (messages) regarding Sandeshkhali, but remained silent on the representative of the Centre, the Governor's sexual molestation issue," she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US