West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the protest site of resident doctors on Saturday (September 14, 2024) in the Salt Lake area, demanding justice for the rape and murder of the medic at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Banerjee urged the protesting doctors to return to work and assured them that she will not take action against them. The Chief Minister said that the visit was the last attempt by her to placate the protesting doctors.

Protesting doctors welcomed the visit of the Chief Minister, but urged immediate talks. The agitating junior doctors said they would not compromise on their demands, while continuing their sit-in demonstration outside the State Health Department headquarters for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

To ensure transparency, the protesting doctors demanded to livestream the meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but the Government did not allow and insisted it was a ’subjudice matter’ and could not be streamed or telecast live on Thursday (September 12, 2024).

Earlier, the junior doctors protesting in West Bengal wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting their intervention in the impasse with the R.G. Kar hospital rape and murder case.

Ms. Banerjee had earlier said “29 precious lives have been lost due to disruption in health services because of long drawn cease work by junior doctors”. She even announced financial relief to families whose kin have died due to “disruption” of health services.

The doctors have been continuing with their strike even as the Supreme Court asked them to immediately return to work by 5 pm on September 10. The top court said the State could initiate disciplinary action against them if they fail to resume work.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.