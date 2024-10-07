Kultuli rape-murder case: Body of 10-year-old girl taken to JNM Hospital for post-mortem

The body of the 10-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kultuli in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal was on Monday (October 7, 2024) taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial (JNM) Hospital in Kalyani for post-mortem as per the order of the Calcutta High Court.

The body was taken to the JNM Hospital from Katapukur morgue in Kolkata on Monday (October 7, 2024) morning, a senior police officer said.

The Calcutta High Court on Sunday (October 6, 2024) ordered that the post-mortem of the schoolgirl to be conducted at AIIMS Kalyani on Monday (October 7, 2024) morning in the presence of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) of Baruipur court.

"There are some technical drawbacks at AIIMS Kalyani because of which the post-mortem will be conducted at JNM Hospital. The body has been brought here and the post-mortem will soon be started," the officer told PTI.

Baruipur ACJM has also reached the hospital, he said.

The ten-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered while returning to her Joynagar home after attending her tuition classes on Saturday (October 5, 2024).

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, while hearing a petition filed by the girl's parents on Sunday (October 6, 2024), directed that if AIIMS Kalyani lacks the necessary infrastructure to conduct the post-mortem, it should be carried out at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial (JNM) Hospital, also located in Kalyani.