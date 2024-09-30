Kolkata’s Durga Puja economy takes a major hit amidst ongoing R.G. Kar protests

The Durga Puja economy in Kolkata has taken a hit as people keep away from festive extravaganza in the wake of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) in Kolkata and the ongoing protests over the incident.

According to a research report by the British Council of India, “The economic worth of the creative industries around Durga Puja in West Bengal is at ₹32,377 crore, which is the size of the economy of many smaller countries across the world. Durga Puja accounts for 2.58% of the state GDP.”

Durga Puja festivities are one of the major economic boosts for the State. However, this year the celebrations have taken a backseat as civil society and doctors refrain from it demanding justice for the R.G. Kar victim. Even though footfall in markets has increased in the past week, small business owners, who look forward to this spring festival throughout the year, fear that they will not be able to recover from the losses they have already suffered.

Mohit Das, a 30-year-old garments seller in Esplanade, a central Kolkata market area, shares that this year customer footfall has been minimal. Mr. Das, who has taken over his father’s 40-year-old business, said, “When the protests started, I felt the market will be down. I did not invest in new stocks; I knew I would not be able to recover the investment. My prediction was right. The last three days I see an increased footfall. But the losses I have suffered in the past two months cannot be recovered. The puja market starts way before the pujas, from July. We lost those shoppers this year.”

Hospitality industry too is hit. Imran Ahmed, a travel agent, said the sadness in civil society over the R.G. Kar incident has affected his business as well. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ahmed said, “Rich people are still travelling, but that does not bring in the bulk money for our business which booms during the Durga Pujas. Group bookings are down by 50%. No one is travelling. It is almost like people have decided to not have fun this year.”

Naran Das, who runs a 52-year-old roadside footwear shop at Esplanade market area, said that though his business too has been affected, he too hasn’t been able to get on with the puja spirits this year since he himself has a daughter of a similar age as the R.G. Kar victim. Mr Das said, “Look around, there is not a single customer at my shop, and it is just one week before the pujas. This is unheard of in my 52 years of business. This is worse than the economic dip suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A drive down the roads of Kolkata shows that the number of puja banners erected on the roads are almost half when compared to previous years. A banner designer and printer seeking anonymity told The Hindu, “I invested lakhs of rupees to buy bamboo structures to put up banners. But this year sponsors have dried up, even if I recover 75% of the costs, that would be a huge achievement.”

A customer at Gariahath market in the southern fringes of Kolkata said that she feels no attachment to the Durga Pujas this year as the death of the R.G. Kar victim has hit close to home and the rage and sorrow over it has not died down. “Puja is an emotion, and a very strong one for most Bengalis. This is the first time in 32 years of my life that I am feeling a stronger emotion during the Durga Pujas. I have bought one set of clothes because it’s a tradition in every Bengali household, but my heart is not in it,” said Anupriya Ghosh.

State estimates a growth in pujos

Even as businesses suffer, State power minister Aroop Biswas said that they apprehend 49,000 puja committees applying for power this year, a growth from last year’s 47,275 pujas.

Kolkata Muncipal Corporation Mayor Firad Hakim pointed out on Monday (September 30) that the Durga Pujas is a major boost to the economy of West Bengal. Mr. Hakim said, “The Durga Puja economy was beyond ₹50,000 crore, which is now almost ₹80,000. This is a time when even the most marginalised people look forward to earn a little more money. They have their hopes pinned on it. This is an economic cycle, so we cannot ignore this festival.”

He also said that Kolkata has witnessed a sad incident (referring to the R.G. Kar rape and murder), and justice will be served, but the Durga Pujas should not be stopped or boycotted because of it.

