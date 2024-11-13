 />
Kolkata RG Kar rape, murder: Governor Ananda Bose seeks report from CM Mamata Banerjee on allegations made by accused

The accused Sanjay Roy, against whom charges have been framed for rape and murder of a junior doctor, has alleged conspiracy to frame him by senior police officers

Updated - November 13, 2024 12:28 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has sought a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the allegations made by the accused in R.G. Kar rape and murder case.

The accused Sanjay Roy, against whom charges have been framed for rape and murder of a junior doctor, has alleged conspiracy to frame him by senior police officers. Sanjay Roy has made these allegations before media persons present on the court premises where he was being produced on November 11.

“In light of disturbing news carried by the media on 12.11.2024 in connection with the R.G. Kar alleged rape and murder case, where the key accused Sanjay Roy, after the proceedings in the Sealdah Court on 11.11.2024, has reportedly alleged that he was framed by senior police officers, including former Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal’, HG ( Honourable Governor) has urged the State Government to look into the matter and inform him the factual position and the State Government’s stand on the allegations at the earliest,” a press statement from Raj Bhawan Media Cell said.

“The Governor has asked “immediate report” from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” the press statement said. Meanwhile, on Tuesday (November 12, 2024), the accused was produced before the court with an increased security cover and a convoy of five vehicles. Media persons were condoned off and could not reach the accused.

Sanjay Roy, a civic police volunteer was arrested by Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the body of the doctor was found in the seminar room of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. Vineet Kumar Goyal, the Commissioner of Kolkata Police when the crime occurred, was transferred after protests by junior doctors demanding action against him.

Published - November 13, 2024 12:13 pm IST

