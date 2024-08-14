Kolkata rape-murder: TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy says he will join protesters

TMC MP from Rajya Sabha Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said he would join the protesters over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

I am going to join the protesters because I have a daughter and a little granddaughter like millions of Bengali families, he said, in a tweet on X (formerly X).

“We must rise to the occasion. Enough of cruelty against women. Let’s resist together. Come what may,” Mr. Roy added.

The ‘unnatural’ death of a second-year woman postgraduate medical student in the State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday (August 9, 2024) triggered massive outrage with family members alleging that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being killed.

In a strong display of support, doctors, and students in several hospitals across multiple States went on an indefinite strike, demanding justice for the victim.

The Calcutta High Court on August 13 transferred the investigation into the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital to the Central Bureau of Investigation.