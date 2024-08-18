Kolkata rape-murder case: Differences emerge in Trinamool ranks as protests continue

As protests continued to rage across Kolkata over the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, differences in Trinamool Congress ranks came to the fore on Sunday (August 18, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Early on Sunday, in a post on X, Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray demanded custodial interrogation of the Kolkata Police Commissioner and former Principal of the medical college, to know who floated the initial “suicide story” and why.

Follow Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE updates

“Why wall of hall demolished, who patronised [accused Sanjay] Roy to be so powerful, why sniffer dog used after 3 days. 100s of such questions. Make them speak,” Mr. Ray said on the social networking site.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh hit out at Mr. Ray, describing the post “unfortunate”. “I also demand justice in the R.G. Kar case. But I strongly oppose this demand regarding CP [Kolkata Commissioner of Police Vineet Kumar Goyal]. After getting information he tried his best. Personally the CP was doing his job and the investigation was in positive focus. This kind of post is unfortunate, that too from my senior leader,” Mr. Roy said. The Calcutta High Court on August 13 had handed over the case to the CBI.

The Kolkata Police too sent notice to Mr. Ray for his post on X. Police sources refuted Mr. Ray’s claims that a dog squad was sent to the crime spot after three days. The Rajya Sabha MP has been asked to appear at Lalbazar Police Headquarters by Sunday.

The police also sent notice to two doctors who allegedly revealed the identity of the victim. BJP leader Locket Chatterjee too has been summoned. Summons have also been issued to Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader Meenakshi Mukherjee and other functionaries of the body, which is the youth outfit of the Communist Party Of India (Marxist). The DYFI has set up a protest stage outside the hospital. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged that DYFI flags were seen at the hospital when it was vandalised in the early hours of August 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ray is not the first leader from the ruling party to question the role of the authorities in the crime. Earlier, Trinamool leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen had hit out at the former Principal of R.G. Kar Hospital Sandip Kumar Ghosh. Mr. Sen has since been removed from the post of spokesperson of the party.

At a time when the Trinamool leadership, particularly Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is facing the biggest administrative challenge of her career with protests raging across the city over the horrifying rape and murder, her party appears to be a divided house.

In the early hours of August 15, when a mob stormed R.G. Kar Hospital and vandalised several departments, Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee took to social media and said that “hooliganism and vandalism at R.G. Kar tonight have exceeded all acceptable limits”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Banerjee, who had spoken to the Kolkata Police Commissioner, said that demands of the protesting doctors were “fair and justified”. “This is the minimum they should expect from the government. Their safety and security must be prioritised,” the party’s second-in-command had said.

Trinamool leaders perceived to be close to the party general secretary, such as Kunal Ghosh, have demanded that Mr. Abhishek Banerjee should be more active in this “fight”. “Abhishek is not active [now]. In the bigger fight, we are unable to see a proactive Abhishek,” Mr. Ghosh has said.

Several decisions by the West Bengal government such as reinstating former Principal of R.G. Kar to a different hospital hours after he resigned, carrying out renovation at the emergency building near the scene of the crime, and transferring 42 doctors and later recalling the order, have put the Mamata government in a spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Banerjee has also hit the streets demanding justice for the victim and blamed “Ram Baam” (Right and Left) for the vandalism at the hospital but there has been no let-up in public anger which continues to rage over the crime that shook the country on August 9.

Political parties in the Opposition including the BJP have been organising protests at several places in the city over the past several days demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, several Trinamool leaders have also held rallies demanding justice for the victim. Minister for North Bengal Development Udayan Guha has threatened protesters, saying he “would break the fingers” being pointed at Ms. Banerjee seeking her resignation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.