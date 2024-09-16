Bengal Govt invites protesting doctors for ‘5th and final time’ for meeting at Mamata’s residence at 5 p.m.

The West Bengal government on Monday (September 16, 2024) invited agitating junior doctors “for the fifth and the final time” to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kolkata at 5 p.m. for talks to end the R.G. Kar rape case impasse, two days after the dialogue failed to take off over disagreement on live-streaming of the meeting.

In a mail to the protesting junior doctors, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said representatives of the junior doctors have been invited to the meeting.

“This is the fifth and the final time we are reaching out to you for a meeting between the honourable CM and the delegates. In line with our discussion the day before (Saturday), we are once again inviting you for the meeting with the CM at her Kalighat residence for discussions with an open mind,” he wrote.

The protesting resident doctors had visited the residence of Ms. Banerjee on Saturday (September 14, 2024) for a meeting, but could not hold any discussion as the impasse over live streaming or video recording of the proceedings continued. The State government said recording or streaming cannot be allowed inside the Chief Minister’s residence because of security concerns.

After the last meeting was cancelled, the doctors said they had accepted all the ‘conditions’ laid out for the discussions but the authorities turned them down as it had gotten too late.

‘Final time’

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant hoped “Good sense will prevail” as mutually agreed on Saturday that there will be no live-streaming or videography of the meeting given the matter is sub-judice before the Supreme Court.

“Instead, the minutes of the meeting will be recorded and signed by both the parties,” he said.

“We trust that good sense will prevail, and as mutually agreed and as per your statement to the media day before — there will be no live streaming or videography of the meeting, given that the matter is subjudice in the highest court of the country. Instead, the minutes of the meeting will be recorded and signed by both parties,” he added.

He invited the same delegation that arrived on Saturday to reach the Chief Minister’s home at 4.45 p.m.

Yet to decide on meeting with CM: Junior doctors

Responding to the mail, the agitating doctors said they will discuss among themselves and then announce their decision whether to attend the meeting.

The agitating junior doctors continued their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the health department, for the eight day and ‘cease work’ for the 36th day.

Ms. Banerjee on Saturday made a surprise visit to the site where junior doctors were protesting and assured them that their demands would be addressed, asking them to come for talks, but the proposed meeting fell through with the protesters claiming that they were asked to leave “unceremoniously” after waiting for three hours at the gates of CM’s residence.

After the protesters refused to enter Ms. Banerjee’s residence due to the government’s rejection of their demand for a live telecast, she came out to appeal to the doctors to join the talks and urged them “not to insult her,” and promised them that a signed copy of the minutes of the meeting would be given.

(With inputs from PTI)

