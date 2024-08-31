Kolkata rape and murder: student leader gets bail, teachers protest

Amid the ongoing protests over the rape and murder of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, the West Bengal government on Saturday (August 31, 2024) appointed senior IAS officer Manoj Pant as the State’s Chief Secretary and released one of the student organisers of the August 27 ‘March to Nabanna’ on the instructions of the Calcutta High Court.

Mr. Pant, a 1991-batch IAS officer, will succeed B.P. Gopalika, who retired on Saturday (August 31, 2024). The bureaucratic reshuffle comes at a time that the West Bengal government is dealing with the raging protests over the rape-murder at the State-run hospital.

Sayan Lahiri, one of the leaders of Paschimbango Chattro Samaj, was arrested on the evening of August 27 for playing an active role in the ‘March to Nabanna’ rally. Granting bail to the student leader, the Calcutta High Court on Friday (August 30, 2024) had said that Mr. Lahiri appears to be an absolutely insignificant character who does not hold any position of power or influence “in the massive cry for justice in the aftermath of the RG Kar incident”.

After his release, the student leader thanked Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and described incidents of stone pelting and violence as unfortunate. About 200 people were arrested for participating in the rally, which had turned violent. The West Bengal government is likely to approach the Supreme Court challenging the bail granted to the student leader.

With people from all walks of life taking to the streets demanding justice for the accused on Saturday, teachers from more than 20 reputed schools took out a procession. The ruling Trinamool Congress leadership also held demonstrations. Under the banner of ‘Teachers for RG Kar’, hundreds of teachers walked from Sealdah station to Shyambazar. The R.G. Kar Hospital is located a few hundred metres away from Shyambazar.

The Trinamool leadership, which is pressing for stringent punishment for those convicted of crimes of sexual assault, held demonstration in the city. Senior Trinamool leader and State Minister Shashi Panja was seen at one such protest.

Meanwhile, the ripples of the protests were evident in the cultural world with singer Shreya Ghoshal on Saturday announcing that she had decided to postpone her concert in Kolkata and that she was deeply affected by the rape and murder of the junior doctor. Prior to this, singer Arijit Singh, who also hails from the State, had composed a Bengali song demanding justice for the rape victim amid growing outrage.

A section of Trinamool Congress leadership has called actors and artists from Bengali film industry to respond to attempts to defame the State, making it an “us versus them” battle in the cultural world.

Resident doctors of State-run hospitals, who have been on a strike since August 9 after the body of the 31-year-old doctor was recovered, have decided to take up tele-medicine services to help patients who are suffering because of the strike.

From September 1, junior doctors of seven public and private medical colleges of the city under the banner of West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front will conduct free-of-cost medical camps across the city under an initiative named ‘Abhaya Clinic’ in honour of the deceased victim.

More than 20 days after the probe into the gruesome incident has been taken up by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), rumours about the crime scene being tampered have been going around. The Kolkata Police, which handled the probe till August 13 when the investigation was handed over to CBI, has defended itself saying those present at the crime scene were police officers and doctors. Photographs and videos have come out in public domain where a crowd is visible in the seminar room, though the police has said that about 40 feet of the crime scene was cordoned off.

On Saturday (August 31, 2024), certain representatives of the Kolkata chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) raised questions as to why doctors from other hospitals were present at the crime scene.

A notification was issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal prohibiting carrying of swords, spears, bludgeon, guns or other offensive weapons in public places in the city of Calcutta and adjacent suburbs for a period of six months from 1st September, 2024 to 28th February, 2025. Certain leaders of the Opposition raised questions on the need for such a sudden notification when carrying of arms is illegal.

