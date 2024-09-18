Kolkata rape and murder case: Stage set for second round of talks between Bengal government, doctors

The West Bengal government on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) invited the junior doctors agitating over the RG Kar incident for a meeting at the state secretariat at 6.30 p.m., responding to their request for a fresh round of talks.

In his response, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant reiterated the State’s appeal to the protesting medics to join work in the wake of the emerging flood-like situation in parts of the State.

The scheduled meeting would be the second round of talks between the stirring medics and the State government in 48 hours, the first of which was held in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (September 16, 2024).

“You are aware that many districts of South Bengal are facing a flood-like situation with vast areas inundated.

“In the light of the above situation, while we again appeal to you to join duties in larger public interest and provide services to common people, I along with the other members of the task force will meet your delegation of 30 members at Nabanna Sabhaghar today at 6.30 pm,” Mr. Pant’s email, sent at 2.49 p.m., stated.

Earlier, the junior doctors wrote to the Chief Secretary, seeking a discussion on certain “key unresolved issues” like security in hospitals as a pre-condition for lifting their ongoing sit-in outside the state health department headquarters.

The medics shot off an email at 11.19 a.m. as follow up to decisions taken in their general body meeting, which concluded early Wednesday (September 18, 2024) morning.

The protesters highlighted issues of safety and security inside state-run hospital premises, and details of formulation and functions of the promised task force headed by the Chief Secretary, as agenda for the proposed meeting.

"In reference to our last meeting with the CM, we would like to reiterate that there were certain key points regarding our five-point demand, which were unresolved. Particularly our 4th and 5th points, concerning the development of the healthcare system, safety, security and prevailing threat culture," they stated in the email.

The minutes of the meeting held between the medics and the government in the presence of Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence on Monday (September 16, 2024) night confirmed the mutual agreement of setting up of a task force to implement measures to tackle the safety and security concerns of doctors, which included the “persistence of threat culture” on students and trainees from certain quarters in the power corridors of State-run hospitals.

“The issues regarding safety and security within the hospital and college premises were discussed. The state government proposed that a task force headed by the chief secretary and including the home secretary, the DG Police and CP Kolkata as well as representatives as would be proposed by the junior doctors will look into the related matters,” point number 6 of the minutes read.

“We would like to sit in a meeting with you and other members of the task force today regarding the same. We are eagerly waiting for your positive response,” the e-mail from the doctors stated.

Despite repeated requests from Ms. Banerjee to withdraw their ‘cease work’, which has been continuing for the last 40 days since August 9, when the body of a medic was recovered from RG Kar hospital, and resume duties, the protesting doctors have declared intentions to continue with their sit-in before the state health department headquarters – ‘Swasthya Bhawan’ – till their talks conditions were met.

The demonstration before the ‘Swasthya Bhawan’ has been ongoing for the past nine days at a stretch.

Giving in to the medics’ earlier demands, Ms. Banerjee transferred Kolkata police chief Vineet Goyal and appointed Manoj Kumar Verma in his place, while also removing two senior health department officials.

The doctors have also demanded the removal of state health secretary N S Nigam, saying they were verbally assured consideration by the Chief Minister at the Monday (September 16, 2024) meeting, but are “yet to see any steps taken in that regard”.

Meanwhile, senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) urged the junior doctors to end their agitation and resume work.

"As a gesture of goodwill, the doctors should consider calling off the strike and work collaboratively with the West Bengal government to serve the needs of the people, and expedite the implementation of the task force's initiatives to ensure these changes are promptly executed," Mr. Banerjee said in a post on X.

The TMC national general secretary also said it is crucial to hold the CBI accountable and ensure no perpetrators are spared, with swift punishment handed down at the earliest opportunity.