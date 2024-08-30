GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Kolkata protests LIVE: Political tension flare up as BJP, TMC set to take to streets over R.G. Kar rape-murder row

Kolkata is set to witness series of rallies and protests as both BJP and TMC take to streets over the death of a trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital

Updated - August 30, 2024 12:49 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 12:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Political parties take to streets amid row over the rape and murder of trainee doctor. File

Political parties take to streets amid row over the rape and murder of trainee doctor. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing row over the death of a trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the city is set for a series of rallies and demonstrations on Friday (August 30, 2024) with political parties and several civil society organisations planning to take to the streets.

Both the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition BJP will hold demonstrations, as the protests enter their third week.

Also read | Kolkata ‘Nabanna March’: R.G. Kar protests take political turn, become turf war between BJP and Trinamool

The BJP’s women’s wing will march to the State Women’s Commission office. The Opposition party has been accusing the commission of partisanship since the discovery of the victim’s body on August 9. The BJP will continue its sit-in protest at Esplanade for the second day, continuing its demand for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation.

The TMC plans to stage college protests across Bengal, advocating for the Centre to pass a law mandating capital punishment for rapists. The party will hold sit-ins at every block on August 31.

Meanwhile, a fresh row erupted over a speech by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, and she clarified on Thursday (August 29, 2024) that she did not threaten junior doctors protesting at State-run hospitals.

Earlier, a protest, organised by the Paschimbanga Chattro Samaj, saw a series of tussles between the police and the protesters near Howrah Bridge. Police used tear gas and water cannons on the protesters to disperse them from the site. 

Follow live updates here
  • August 30, 2024 12:38
    Nothing can be more shameful than this statement: Union Minister Chirag Paswan

    On West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s statement, Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, “Such incidents are shameful even if they are happening in any other State...what kind of a mindset is this?” 

  • August 30, 2024 12:25
    Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Amid the ongoing row in the State, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose arrives at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

  • August 30, 2024 12:22
    Trinamool Congress to stage protest across the State

    TMC party plans to stage college protests across Bengal, advocating for the Centre to pass a law mandating capital punishment for rapists. The party will hold sit-ins at every block on August 31.

    - PTI

  • August 30, 2024 12:15
    “The way you are showing cruelty... it is very sad”, says BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla

    BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla says, “the sad thing is that the big leaders of the INDI alliance are also not getting affected by this statement.” 

    -ANI

