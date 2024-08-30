Amid the ongoing row over the death of a trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the city is set for a series of rallies and demonstrations on Friday (August 30, 2024) with political parties and several civil society organisations planning to take to the streets.

Both the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition BJP will hold demonstrations, as the protests enter their third week.

The BJP’s women’s wing will march to the State Women’s Commission office. The Opposition party has been accusing the commission of partisanship since the discovery of the victim’s body on August 9. The BJP will continue its sit-in protest at Esplanade for the second day, continuing its demand for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation.

The TMC plans to stage college protests across Bengal, advocating for the Centre to pass a law mandating capital punishment for rapists. The party will hold sit-ins at every block on August 31.

Meanwhile, a fresh row erupted over a speech by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, and she clarified on Thursday (August 29, 2024) that she did not threaten junior doctors protesting at State-run hospitals.

Earlier, a protest, organised by the Paschimbanga Chattro Samaj, saw a series of tussles between the police and the protesters near Howrah Bridge. Police used tear gas and water cannons on the protesters to disperse them from the site.