Kolkata protests: Supreme Court dismisses W.B. Govt's plea against bail to Chhatra Samaj leader Sayan Lahiri

Published - September 02, 2024 03:53 pm IST - New Delhi

Supreme Court dismisses West Bengal Government’s plea challenging bail for Nabanna Abhijan rally organizer accused of violence

PTI

Paschim Banga Chhtra Samaj leader Sayan Lahiri, who was arrested on August 27 for leading a protest march to West Bengal Secretariat that turned violent, being released from the custody, a day after the Calcutta High Court granted him bail, in Kolkata on August 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 2, 2024) dismissed the West Bengal Government’s plea challenging the Calcutta High Court’s order granting bail to one of the organisers of the August 27 march to the State Secretariat to protest against a trainee woman doctor’s rape and murder.

A Bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra said “prima facie” a case for bail was made out in the case.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday (August 30, 2024) granted bail to Paschim Banga Chhtra Samaj leader Sayan Lahiri. Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj, an unregistered student group, was one of the two organisations that gave the call for the August 27 ‘Nabanna Abhijan’.

Mr. Lahiri was arrested on August 27 evening for playing an active role in leading the rally which, the police said, turned violent, causing destruction of public and private property and attacks on police officers.

Acting on a plea by Mr. Lahiri’s mother Anjali seeking quashing of proceedings against him and grant of bail, the Calcutta High Court had on Friday (August 30, 2024) ordered his release from police custody by 2 p.m. on Saturday (August 31, 2024).

The Kolkata Police released Lahiri from its custody on Saturday.

A woman post-graduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the West Bengal government-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month, triggering nationwide outrage.

March to Nabanna protest march in Kolkata.mp4
| Video Credit: The Hindu
