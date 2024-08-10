Kolkata doctor’s death: Probe can be handed over to independent agency if family desires, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

With protests erupting across medical colleges in West Bengal over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (August 10, 2024) said that she has no hesitation in handing over the probe to an independent agency if the family so demands.

Speaking to a Bengali television news channel ABP Ananda, the Chief Minister said she will hand over the probe to another agency if family so desires. Ms. Banerjee also added that the case should be tried by a fast track court.

A 31-year-old lady doctor was found dead at R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday morning (August 9, 2024). The doctor, a post graduate trainee was on the night shift and had retired to a seminar room of the health facility at about 2 a.m.

Commissioner of Kolkata Police Vineet Kumar Goyal said there are signs of sexual assault on the body of the victim. “Case has been started under charges of rape and murder,” Mr. Goyal said. “If there are any demands from the family that the probe be handed over to an independent agency, we have no problem,” the Commissioner said, adding that the Kolkata Police was conducting investigation in a transparent manner.

The police has arrested one person in connection with the crime. Another issue which has come to fore is that the accused may have been engaged by the Kolkata Police as a civic police volunteer. When asked about the job profile of the accused, Mr. Goyal said, “For us he is a criminal of the highest order and we want highest punishment for him”.

He added that CCTV cameras in the hospital has confirmed his presence at the hospital and accused had no business of being at the scene of the crime at such an odd hour. The family members of the deceased doctor had said that hospital was unable to provide security to their daughter.