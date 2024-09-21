ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: CBI questions close aide of arrested R.G. Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

Updated - September 21, 2024 04:09 pm IST - Kolkata

CBI questions Dr. Birupaksha Biswas, part of ‘North Bengal lobby’, in connection with woman doctor’s rape and murder case

PTI

R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital former principal Sandip Ghosh. | Photo Credit: AFP

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths on Saturday (September 21, 2024) started questioning another doctor, allegedly close to arrested former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, in connection with their probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the medical establishment, an officer of the agency said.

Birupaksha Biswas, who was recently transferred by the West Bengal Health Department from Burdwan Medical College and Hospital to remote Kakdwip hospital in South 24 Parganas district, appeared before officers of the CBI at its CGO Complex office in Salt Lake area.

Dr. Biswas, allegedly part of a ‘North Bengal lobby’ operational in medical colleges, was seen at R.G. Kar Hospital on August 9, when the body of the woman medic was found, the CBI officer said.

The ‘North Bengal lobby’ is being referred by medics in West Bengal to a group of doctors and officials posted at State-run medical establishments who allegedly threatened students.

“He is being questioned about his presence at R.G. Kar Hospital on August 9 despite having no official engagement, apart from other queries,” the officer told PTI.

Incidentally, an FIR has been lodged against Dr. Biswas and two other doctors — Avik De and Ranjit Saha — with Bowbazar police station for allegedly threatening students at different medical colleges and hospitals across West Bengal.

They have been booked under Section 351 (assault as making a gesture or preparation causing someone to believe that they are about to be subjected to criminal force) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

