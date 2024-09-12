GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Will not share any public platform with Mamata Banerjee, says Governor Ananda Bose

In a video message, Mr. Bose also said he will also socially boycott the Chief Minister.

Updated - September 12, 2024 10:54 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose speaks in Kolkata on September 12, 2024. Photo: X/@BengalGovernor via PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose speaks in Kolkata on September 12, 2024. Photo: X/@BengalGovernor via PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Thursday (September 12, 2024) said he will not share any public platform with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in view of people's outcry over the rape and murder of a R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital doctor.

In a video message, Mr. Bose also said he will also socially boycott the Chief Minister.

“I will not be sharing any public platform with the Chief Minister. I will take proactive steps against her for violating Constitutional provisions. My role as the Governor will be confined to the Constitutional obligations,” Mr. Bose said.

Related Stories

“I stand committed to the people of Bengal. I reiterated my commitment to the parents of victim of the R.G. Kar (Medical College and Hospital rape and murder) and also to those who are demonstrating for justice. In my assessment, the government has failed in its duties,” he added.

Published - September 12, 2024 10:52 pm IST

Related Topics

West Bengal / sexual assault & rape / demonstration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.