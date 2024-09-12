Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Will not share any public platform with Mamata Banerjee, says Governor Ananda Bose

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Thursday (September 12, 2024) said he will not share any public platform with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in view of people's outcry over the rape and murder of a R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital doctor.

In a video message, Mr. Bose also said he will also socially boycott the Chief Minister.

For information of the staff of Raj Bhavan: pic.twitter.com/Yp4JJJ4uCO — Raj Bhavan Media Cell (@BengalGovernor) September 12, 2024

“I will not be sharing any public platform with the Chief Minister. I will take proactive steps against her for violating Constitutional provisions. My role as the Governor will be confined to the Constitutional obligations,” Mr. Bose said.

“I stand committed to the people of Bengal. I reiterated my commitment to the parents of victim of the R.G. Kar (Medical College and Hospital rape and murder) and also to those who are demonstrating for justice. In my assessment, the government has failed in its duties,” he added.