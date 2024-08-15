Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Clashes erupt at R.G. Kar Hospital; thousands demand justice at ‘Reclaim the Night’ march

Thousands of women from all walks of life hit the streets across West Bengal at the stroke of midnight on Wednesday (August 14, 2024), protesting the horrific rape-murder of a doctor on duty at a Kolkata hospital last week.

Spurred by the ‘Reclaim the Night’ campaign, which gained momentum through social media, the protests began at 11:55 p.m., aligning with Independence Day celebrations, and spread across key areas in both small towns and big cities, including several landmarks in Kolkata.

However, the protests were marked by violence in some areas.

At R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, the protests took a dramatic turn when a group of outsiders forcibly entered the hospital premises.

The hospital, where the body of the postgraduate trainee was found on August 9, was reportedly ransacked by unidentified youths, who vandalised furniture and attacked media personnel.

At Mandirtala in Howrah district, the scene of unrest continued as protestors seized control of a stage set up by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for its ‘Freedom at Midnight’ celebrations. The agitators interrupted the event, turning the stage into a platform for their demands and amplifying their call for justice.

As night descended, the streets buzzed with chants of “We Want Justice,” echoing the collective anger and sorrow of women from every corner — students, professionals, and homemakers — marching together to demand accountability and an end to violence against women.

Political party flags were banned, but flags from marginalised communities, such as LGBTQ+ groups, were proudly displayed.

Rimjhim Sinha, the movement’s initiator, described the event as a new freedom struggle for women, symbolised by a viral poster of a red hand holding a crescent moon.

Over the last few days, the movement has spread to various towns and districts across Bengal, with initial gatherings planned for College Street, Academy of Fine Arts, and Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand in Kolkata.

In Kolkata, the spirit of the protest was palpable.

At Biswa Bangla Gate in New Town, around 8,000 people, carrying candles and holding poignant posters, created a sea of light and determination.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Victim had 10 injuries, death due to throttling and smothering

Crowds gathered from Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand to College Square, from Naktala Nabapally to New Town Biswa Bangla Gate, from Behala Sakher Bazar to Shyambazar Five Point crossing, from Academy of Fine Arts to Nagerbazar, among others.

Similar scenes unfolded in Sreerampore, Chunchura, Santiniketan, Krishnanagar, Bardhaman, Siliguri, Barasat, Barrackpore, Rajarhat-Newtown, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri.

At Sealdah station, the protest saw an unexpected but heartening addition — pavement dwellers joined in, with some women blowing conch shells as a powerful symbol of resistance.

In Diamond Harbour, thousands of women sang Tagore’s “Aguner Parashmani,” holding mobile torches high, their voices blending in a poignant call for justice.

Amidst the sea of protestors, Lilly Banerjee, an elderly woman from Patuli, expressed her deep concern for her daughter’s safety and her disbelief at having to participate in such a midnight protest on the eve of Independence Day.

“I couldn’t sleep after hearing about the horrific attack on the young medic. My daughter is about the same age and works in Pune. I worry for her safety every day,” she said, her voice trembling with emotion.

Actor Rituparna Sengupta, in a video message, voiced her support for the movement and lamented the recurrence of such violent incidents. “It’s shocking that we are still facing these issues. We need assurance that such violence will not happen again,” she said.

In a show of solidarity, men also joined the protests across various locations, standing shoulder to shoulder with women and underscoring the widespread call for change and justice.