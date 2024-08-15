GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Clashes erupt at R.G. Kar Hospital; thousands demand justice at ‘Reclaim the Night’ march

Protests, spurred by the ‘Reclaim the Night’ campaign, took a dramatic turn at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital when a group of outsiders forcibly entered the hospital premises.

Updated - August 15, 2024 01:28 am IST

Published - August 15, 2024 12:26 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
People gather at Jadavpur at midnight on the eve of Independence Day to protest against the rape and killing of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College, in Kolkata on August 14, 2024.

People gather at Jadavpur at midnight on the eve of Independence Day to protest against the rape and killing of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College, in Kolkata on August 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Thousands of women from all walks of life hit the streets across West Bengal at the stroke of midnight on Wednesday (August 14, 2024), protesting the horrific rape-murder of a doctor on duty at a Kolkata hospital last week.

Spurred by the ‘Reclaim the Night’ campaign, which gained momentum through social media, the protests began at 11:55 p.m., aligning with Independence Day celebrations, and spread across key areas in both small towns and big cities, including several landmarks in Kolkata.

However, the protests were marked by violence in some areas.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: The complete coverage

At R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, the protests took a dramatic turn when a group of outsiders forcibly entered the hospital premises.

The hospital, where the body of the postgraduate trainee was found on August 9, was reportedly ransacked by unidentified youths, who vandalised furniture and attacked media personnel.

At Mandirtala in Howrah district, the scene of unrest continued as protestors seized control of a stage set up by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for its ‘Freedom at Midnight’ celebrations. The agitators interrupted the event, turning the stage into a platform for their demands and amplifying their call for justice.

As night descended, the streets buzzed with chants of “We Want Justice,” echoing the collective anger and sorrow of women from every corner — students, professionals, and homemakers — marching together to demand accountability and an end to violence against women.

Political party flags were banned, but flags from marginalised communities, such as LGBTQ+ groups, were proudly displayed.

Rimjhim Sinha, the movement’s initiator, described the event as a new freedom struggle for women, symbolised by a viral poster of a red hand holding a crescent moon.

Over the last few days, the movement has spread to various towns and districts across Bengal, with initial gatherings planned for College Street, Academy of Fine Arts, and Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand in Kolkata.

In Kolkata, the spirit of the protest was palpable.

At Biswa Bangla Gate in New Town, around 8,000 people, carrying candles and holding poignant posters, created a sea of light and determination.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Victim had 10 injuries, death due to throttling and smothering

Crowds gathered from Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand to College Square, from Naktala Nabapally to New Town Biswa Bangla Gate, from Behala Sakher Bazar to Shyambazar Five Point crossing, from Academy of Fine Arts to Nagerbazar, among others.

Similar scenes unfolded in Sreerampore, Chunchura, Santiniketan, Krishnanagar, Bardhaman, Siliguri, Barasat, Barrackpore, Rajarhat-Newtown, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri.

At Sealdah station, the protest saw an unexpected but heartening addition — pavement dwellers joined in, with some women blowing conch shells as a powerful symbol of resistance.

In Diamond Harbour, thousands of women sang Tagore’s “Aguner Parashmani,” holding mobile torches high, their voices blending in a poignant call for justice.

People gather at Jadavpur at midnight on the eve of Independence Day to protest against the rape and killing of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College, in Kolkata on August 14, 2024.

People gather at Jadavpur at midnight on the eve of Independence Day to protest against the rape and killing of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College, in Kolkata on August 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amidst the sea of protestors, Lilly Banerjee, an elderly woman from Patuli, expressed her deep concern for her daughter’s safety and her disbelief at having to participate in such a midnight protest on the eve of Independence Day.

“I couldn’t sleep after hearing about the horrific attack on the young medic. My daughter is about the same age and works in Pune. I worry for her safety every day,” she said, her voice trembling with emotion.

Actor Rituparna Sengupta, in a video message, voiced her support for the movement and lamented the recurrence of such violent incidents. “It’s shocking that we are still facing these issues. We need assurance that such violence will not happen again,” she said.

In a show of solidarity, men also joined the protests across various locations, standing shoulder to shoulder with women and underscoring the widespread call for change and justice.

Related Topics

murder / sexual assault & rape / Kolkata / West Bengal

Collection - 9 stories

People gather at Jadavpur at midnight on the eve of Independence Day to protest against the rape and killing of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College, in Kolkata on August 14, 2024.
Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Clashes erupt at R.G. Kar Hospital; thousands demand justice at ‘Reclaim the Night’ march
PTI
You're in this story
PGI doctors join a human chain in Chandigarh on August 14, 2024 during a protest against rape and murder of trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College.
Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Resident doctors continue strike, demand safe work environment
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Police produce R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case accused Sanjoy Roy at Sealdah Court in Kolkata. File.
Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Accused was addicted to violent porn, says Police
PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File
Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Mamata gives police 7 days to crack the case
Shiv Sahay Singh
Doctors stage a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at AIIMS, in New Delhi on August 12, 2024.
Kolkata doctor rape and murder: RG Kar Medical College principal resigns
The Hindu Bureau
Doctors protesting at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 11, 2024 against the rape and murder of a female doctor
After raping and murdering doctor, accused went to sleep, washed his clothes: Kolkata Police
PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File.
Accused in doctor's murder case arrested; West Bengal CM vows to seek death penalty
PTI
The accused, arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, is escorted out of a Kolkata Court on August 10, 2024.
Kolkata doctor’s murder: Civic police volunteer of Kolkata Police arrested
Shiv Sahay Singh
Junior doctors across hospitals and medical colleges protest against the alleged lack of safety of female medical staff on hospital premises. 
One arrested in connection with alleged rape, murder of doctor in Kolkata’s medical college
Moyurie Som

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.