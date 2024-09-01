Amid the ongoing protests over the rape and murder of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, the West Bengal Government on Saturday (August 31, 2024) appointed senior IAS officer Manoj Pant as the State’s Chief Secretary and released one of the student organisers of the August 27 ‘March to Nabanna’ on the instructions of the Calcutta High Court.

As protests against the rape and murder of a female doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) crossed 21 days, protesting resident doctors from medical colleges in the city started telemedicine facilities for patients from Saturday (August 31, 2024).

According to an announcement by the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF), resident doctors will hold telephonic consultations for patients from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a daily basis from August 31. They have named the initiative ‘Abhaya Telemedicine Clinic’, after the name given to the victim.

