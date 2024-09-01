GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kolkata doctor rape and murder protest LIVE: Several protest rallies, demonstrations slated for Sunday

Numerous rallies and demonstrations are scheduled to be held in Kolkata on Sunday, demanding justice for the trainee doctor who was raped and killed at the R.G. Kar hospital

Updated - September 01, 2024 09:54 am IST

Published - September 01, 2024 09:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Members of West Bengal Medical Council, doctors and others during their protest march against the rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

Members of West Bengal Medical Council, doctors and others during their protest march against the rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid the ongoing protests over the rape and murder of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, the West Bengal Government on Saturday (August 31, 2024) appointed senior IAS officer Manoj Pant as the State’s Chief Secretary and released one of the student organisers of the August 27 ‘March to Nabanna’ on the instructions of the Calcutta High Court.

Also Read: Centre asks Bengal to expedite setting up of special courts to try rape cases

As protests against the rape and murder of a female doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) crossed 21 days, protesting resident doctors from medical colleges in the city started telemedicine facilities for patients from Saturday (August 31, 2024).

Also Read | Kolkata protests August 31, highlights

According to an announcement by the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF), resident doctors will hold telephonic consultations for patients from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a daily basis from August 31. They have named the initiative ‘Abhaya Telemedicine Clinic’, after the name given to the victim.

Follow live updates here:

  • September 01, 2024 09:50
    Arjun Ram Meghwal slams CM Mamata for not “contributing” to fast-track courts

    Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the fast-track courts in just four to five districts of West Bengal.

    “The incident that has occurred in Bengal is very shameful. Everyone has expressed sorrow and criticised it. I do not know how CM Mamata Banerjee is taking it, but she has been countering the incident. She is asking why a fast-track court is not formed. It is already there, but you have not contributed to it,” he said.

    Further, he said that CM Mamata has only done the work of the fast track courts in four to five districts and is blaming the Centre.

    - ANI

  • September 01, 2024 09:45
    Mamata should resign if she can’t handle law & order: Union Minister Jitan Manjhi

    Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, being a woman, should be “ashamed” of the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, and must resign if she could not handle law and order.

    Mr. Manjhi said, “A serious crime has been committed against a woman, and the Supreme Court itself is taking cognisance of it. She (Mamata) should be ashamed as she is also a woman and Chief Minister.”

    Further, he added that law and order is a state subject and if she cannot handle it, she should resign.

    - ANI

  • September 01, 2024 09:40
    Several protest rallies, demonstrations in Kolkata

    The ruling TMC and opposition BJP, as well as civil society members, are slated to hold street protests in the metropolis and across West Bengal during the day.

    Women members of the TMC will stage demonstrations at different blocks, demanding amendments in laws for capital punishment of rapists, even as the BJP continues its sit-in at Esplanade that started on August 29.

    A ‘Maha Michhil’ (mega rally) consisting of people from different professions is also scheduled from College Square in central Kolkata to Esplanade on Sunday afternoon.

    - PTI

