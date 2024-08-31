Ahead of the upcoming special session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, the Trinamool Congress has stepped up the campaign demanding capital punishment for those convicted of rape. The Assembly Session has been convened to pass legislation along similar lines.

The Calcutta High Court directed the the release of Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj leader Sayan Lahiri and added that no coercive action can be taken against him.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) will hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday, August 31, 2024 over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar College and Hospital in Kolkata.

According to the statement issued by FAIMA, the protest aims to demand justice for the victim and press the government to expedite the enactment of the long-pending Central Healthcare Protection Act, which seeks to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals across the country.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Kolkata Police Commissioner over the alleged use of excessive and brutal force on August 27 on protesters, who were demonstrating to demand justice for the victim in the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case.

“Our fight will continue until justice is served,” Manish Jangra, founder and chief advisor of FAIMA, said.