Kolkata doctor rape and murder protest LIVE: FAIMA calls for protest at Jantar Mantar; TMC steps up campaign on capital punishment for rape

FAIMA set to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar and demand justice for the victim and press the centre to enact the long-pending Central Healthcare Protection Act

Updated - August 31, 2024 12:03 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 11:24 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FAIMA calls for peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. File

FAIMA calls for peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Ahead of the upcoming special session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, the Trinamool Congress has stepped up the campaign demanding capital punishment for those convicted of rape. The Assembly Session has been convened to pass legislation along similar lines.

The Calcutta High Court directed the the release of Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj leader Sayan Lahiri and added that no coercive action can be taken against him. 

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) will hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday, August 31, 2024 over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar College and Hospital in Kolkata.

According to the statement issued by FAIMA, the protest aims to demand justice for the victim and press the government to expedite the enactment of the long-pending Central Healthcare Protection Act, which seeks to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals across the country. 

Also Read | WCD Minister urges West Bengal CM to strengthen Fast Track Special Courts for rape, POCSO cases

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Kolkata Police Commissioner over the alleged use of excessive and brutal force on August 27 on protesters, who were demonstrating to demand justice for the victim in the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case.

Also Read | Kolkata protests August 30, highlights

“Our fight will continue until justice is served,” Manish Jangra, founder and chief advisor of FAIMA, said.

Follow live updates here
  • August 31, 2024 11:58
    Trinamool Congress steps up campaign on capital punishment for rape

    Ahead of a special session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly next week, Trinamool Congress has stepped up its campaign demanding capital punishment for those convicted of rape. The Assembly Session has been convened to pass legislation along similar lines.

  • August 31, 2024 11:47
    Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj leader Sayan Lahiri to be released today 

    Calcutta High Court directs the release of Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj leader Sayan Lahiri and added that no coercive action can be taken against him. Sayan Lahiri and several other leaders of Paschimbango Chaatro Samaj were arrested after violence during March to Nabanna on August 27.

  • August 31, 2024 11:43
    “West Bengal Women’s Commission office not interested to work...,” says BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul

    Launching a scathing attack against the West Bengal Women’s Commission office over, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul says that they are not interested in working and only flattering Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

    She says, “Their salaries and facilities are being provided from our tax money but today these people do not raise their voices against the atrocities being committed on the women of Bengal every day, they only flatter the Chief Minister ...”

    -ANI

  • August 31, 2024 11:27
    NHRC issues notice to Kolkata Police chief over ‘brutal force’ used during protests

    The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issues a notice to the Kolkata Police Commissioner over the alleged use of excessive and brutal force on August 27 on protesters. 

    The NHRC seeks an action-taken report from the Police Commissioner in two weeks.

    Read more here
  • August 31, 2024 11:25
    Stop writing letters, you are accountable, BJP tells Mamata

    BJP slams West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calling her a “liar” and asking her to explain why she has not done anything to ensure implementation of existing “stringent” rules and regulations to protect women in her State.

    Read more here

