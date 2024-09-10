ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Junior medics’ ‘cease work’ to continue despite Supreme Court order to resume duties

Updated - September 10, 2024 08:34 am IST - Kolkata

Our demands are unfulfilled and justice is not meted out to the victim. We will continue our agitation as well as the ‘cease work’

PTI

Junior doctors continue ‘cease work’ protest amid Supreme Court orders. File | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal on Monday (September 9, 2024) evening said they would continue their ‘cease work’ to demand justice for the R.G. Kar hospital medic who was raped and murdered, despite Supreme Court directions to resume duties by 5 p.m. on Tuesday (September 10, 2024).

Demanding the resignation of the State’s Health Secretary and director of Health Education (DHE), the striking medics said that they would also take out a rally to 'Swasthya Bhavan' — the headquarters of the health department in Salt Lake — on Tuesday (September 10) noon.

"Our demands are unfulfilled and justice is not meted out to the victim. We will continue our agitation as well as the ‘cease work’. We want the Health Secretary and DHE to resign. Tomorrow noon, we will hold a rally to the Swasthya Bhavan," one of the protesting doctors said after their governing body meeting here.

The junior doctors have been observing ‘cease work’ at State-run hospitals for nearly a month now.

Mamata Banerjee urges people to call off protests, join Puja festivities 

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the striking medics to resume their duties by 5 p.m. on Tuesday to avoid adverse action by the State government.

The court passed the direction after the West Bengal government assured it that no action, including punitive transfers, shall be taken against the protesting doctors if they resume work.

