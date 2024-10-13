GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Junior doctors’ hunger strike enters ninth day

The protesting doctors urge people to observe "Arandhan" (no cooking) on October 13 to show solidarity and support for their cause

Updated - October 13, 2024 11:26 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Gathering near the hunger strike munch of junior doctors, who are protesting over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, interacts with the media, in Kolkata, on Saturday.

Gathering near the hunger strike munch of junior doctors, who are protesting over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, interacts with the media, in Kolkata, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The hunger strike by junior doctors of West Bengal to press for their demands following the R.G. Kar hospital incident entered the ninth day on Sunday (October 13, 2024), even as their health parameters continue to decline.

Three of the junior doctors who were observing ‘fast unto death’ in Kolkata and Siliguri have so far been hospitalised after their condition deteriorated.

"Their conditions are worsening but the state administration remains unmoved,” a leader of the agitating Junior Doctors Forum said.

The agitators have been demanding justice for the R.G. Kar hospital victim, immediate removal of Health Secretary N.S. Nigam, workplace security and other measures.

West Bengal’s junior doctors meet govt. officials over demands as hunger strike completes four days

The doctors have urged people to observe "Arandhan" (no cooking) on Sunday (October 13, 2024) to show solidarity and support for their cause.

A large number of people visited the venue of the hunger strike during the past few days when the Durga Puja festivities were on.

Durga Puja pandals | When Kolkata rivals the Venice Biennale

The hunger strike followed nearly 50 days of ‘cease work’ in two phases. Their agitation began after an on-duty postgraduate trainee was raped and murdered inside state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

While one person was arrested by the Kolkata Police the next day, the CBI is now investigating the case on a Calcutta High Court order.

Published - October 13, 2024 11:25 am IST

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata / strike / medical staff / sexual assault & rape / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.