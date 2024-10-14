ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Junior doctors’ hunger strike enters 10th day; another protesting medic hospitalised

Published - October 14, 2024 11:31 am IST - Kolkata

“A medical staff is in the CCU and his parameters have deteriorated. We have formed a medical board to treat him,” a senior doctor of the NRS Medical College and Hospital told

PTI

People gather at the site of the hunger strike by junior doctors in protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Sunday (October 13, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

“The ‘fast-unto-death’ by junior doctors in West Bengal to press for their demands in the wake of the R.G. Kar hospital incident entered the 10th day on Monday (October 14, 2024), even as another medic was admitted to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated,” officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pulastha Acharya of the NRS Medical College and Hospital was taken to the hospital on Sunday (October 13, 2024) night after he complained of severe stomach pain,” they said.

On ninth day of fast by doctors, Bengal government calls meeting

Three of the junior medics who were on hunger strike in Kolkata and Siliguri city in the northern part of the state were earlier hospitalised in view of their health condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Pulastha is in the CCU and his parameters have deteriorated. We have formed a medical board to treat him," a senior doctor of the NRS Medical College and Hospital told PTI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
'Medical fraternity of India is concerned': IMA writes to Mamata on fast unto death by junior doctors

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant had on Sunday (October 13, 2024) written to the Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD), urging them to call off their proposed demonstration on October 15, stating that the stir was coinciding with the State Government's annual ‘Durga Pujo Carnival' to be organised on the same day.

He also invited them for a meeting at State Health Department headquarters – Swasthya Bhawan – on Monday (October 14, 2024) to discuss their demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal government should apologise to people, says Governor as senior doctors at R.G. Kar hospital resign

In an email, Mr. Pant also urged the JPD to "advise" the junior doctors to end their hunger strike in the interest of their health and well-being.

The JPD, in a statement on Monday (October 14, 2024), expressed “profound disappointment” over the State Government’s decision to proceed with the carnival, “while doctors and citizens are on the streets demanding justice and a safer healthcare system”.

Accused in R.G. Kar rape and murder Sanjay Roy claims innocence; CBI list 11 evidences against him

“Junior doctors have been on hunger strike for 10 days, with three of them now in the ICU, yet the Government prioritises celebrations over addressing these grave concerns,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We do not seek to cancel the Government’s carnival, respecting the constitutional right to celebrate. Equally, we assert our right to peaceful, democratic protest without disrupting the festivities. It is disheartening that the government has asked us to withdraw the call of ‘Droher Carnival’ (demonstration) on October 15, which was intended to show solidarity with the agitating junior doctors,” the statement said.

From R.G. Kar to environment: Puja organisers focus on pressing themes of current times

The junior doctors have been demanding justice for the R.G. Kar hospital victim, immediate removal of Health Secretary N.S. Nigam, workplace security and other measures.

The other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, the implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.

The hunger strike from October 5 followed nearly 50 days of 'cease work' in two phases. Their agitation began after an on-duty postgraduate trainee was raped and murdered inside state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US