Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Junior doctors across Bengal continue ceasework, give August 14 deadline to police to finish probe

The stir affected healthcare services as long queues of patients were seen at OPDs of all government hospitals since August 13 morning as senior doctors were substituting their junior counterparts to address the rush

Published - August 13, 2024 10:51 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Junior doctors, trainee doctors and medical students protest against the sexual assault and killing of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, in Kolkata, on August 12, 2024.

Junior doctors, trainee doctors and medical students protest against the sexual assault and killing of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, in Kolkata, on August 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Junior doctors across West Bengal continued ceasework on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) protesting the rape and murder of a woman doctor at a State-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata and demanding justice for her.

The stir affected healthcare services as long queues of patients were seen at out-patient departments (OPDs) of all government hospitals since early Tuesday morning as senior doctors were substituting their junior counterparts to address the rush.

After raping and murdering doctor, accused went to sleep, washed his clothes: Kolkata Police
Protests continue in Bengal over rape, murder of Kolkata doctor

The agitating junior doctors, who have been pressing for magisterial probe into the killing of the woman doctor, on Tuesday set a deadline of August 14 for the Kolkata Police to complete their investigation.

"The ceasework and protest will continue till our demands are met. We have been very clear about our demands. We want a judicial probe into the incident," a protesting junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital said.

"Why do they need a deadline till Sunday? We are asking the police to complete their investigation by Wednesday," he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after paying a visit to the parents of the deceased on Monday, gave a deadline of August 18 to Kolkata Police to solve the case, failing which she said she would hand over the matter to the CBI.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Mamata gives police 7 days to crack the case

The body of a woman doctor was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.

Till Sunday, junior doctors had attended to emergency duties, but from Monday morning, they ceased all work.

The State government has cancelled the leaves of all senior doctors to handle the influx of patients, mostly in the OPDs.

Also read | Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Accused was addicted to violent porn, says Police

Talking about managing the rush of patients, an official of State-run SSKM Hospital said that since most of the senior doctors were present on Monday, the pressure could be well tackled.

However, some patients, scheduled to get admitted at different hospitals for surgeries, had to return home after they were given an alternate date by the authorities.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: RG Kar Medical College principal resigns

Saiful Alam, a resident of Murshidabad district, reached Kolkata on Sunday evening to get admitted at Shambhunath Pandit Hospital early on Monday.

"I had come to Kolkata on Sunday evening and spent the entire night on the hospital premises. But the next morning, I was given another date for admission," Mr. Alam claimed.

Similar scenario was witnessed in other hospitals as patients coming to visit doctors at the OPD or getting admitted for scheduled surgeries were sent back home after rescheduling of their appointments.

